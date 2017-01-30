Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Climate Change Donald Trump

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Elusive Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Is Not 'Extinct' After All, New Study Says

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Woodpecker
A woodpecker is seen in a tree near the 15th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship held at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 6, 2010 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The seemed "extinct" yet declared "critically endangered" ivory-billed woodpecker is not on the verge of wiping out after all, according to a new study. The thing is there is a need for the protection of its habitat for the bird known as the "Lord God bird" to flourish.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the online journal Heliyon. It was led by Michael Collins from Stennis Space Center in southeastern Mississippi and who researched about ivory-billed woodpecker for over a decade. In the study, Collins presented evidence that includes three videos of the birds that he believed to be ivory-billed woodpeckers.

Collins spent about 1,500 hours between 2005 and 2013 looking for woodpeckers in Mississippi and Louisiana's Pearl River region. He told Fox News that people are not going to find the birds by going out and looking for them for a week or even a year. He further said that over eight years of intense research, he has only had 10 sightings of the bird.

On the other hand, the video he had taken proves that the ivory-billed woodpecker is not extinct, according to Collins. The video showed Collins shot while kayaking and climbing trees of the supposed woodpecker's signature swooping flights, fast wingbeats and audible double-knock. The findings on the videos are coherent with the sightings of the bird in the 1940s.

The bird is not officially declared as extinct. On the other hand, it is listed as "critically endangered" and possibly extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Collins said that there is no logical reason to conclude that the population is less than it was in the 1920s. He further said that he really doubts they are extinct.

The ivory-billed woodpecker is considered one of the largest woodpeckers in the world. It has a wingspan of 30 inches (76 cm) and about 20 inches (51 cm) long. It can be found in the forests of the Southeastern United States. Also, the American Birding Association (ABA) listed the ivory-billed woodpecker as a class 6 species, which it is categorized as "definitely or probably extinct."

Tagsivory-billed woodpecker, Extinct, International Union for Conservation of Nature, American Birding Association

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Mysterious Massive Two-Mile Long Crack Found In Arizona Desert

Some Life Continues In The Body Two Days After Death, Study Reveals

'Fire Of Australia': The World's Most Beautiful Uncut Opal Stone Is Now Exhibite...

Elon Musk Proposes 'Tunneling' To Solve The Terrible Los Angeles Traffic

Clean Energy: Agreement To Build The Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The US Approv...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Barbie Doll

Barbie Dolls Are Dangerous To Young Girls, New Study Says
Woodpecker

The Elusive Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Is Not 'Extinct' After All, New Study Says
UK Has The Highest Obesity Rate In Europe

Brain Hormone That Could Drive Fat Loss Identified
China Marks World Earth Day

Fossils Of Giant Pterosaur Unearthed In Romania

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Barbie Dolls Are Dangerous To Young Girls, New Study Says
  2. What Does Space Travel Do To Human Body? NASA Releases Results From 'Year In Space' Twins Study
  3. Long-Lost Dark Age Royal Kingdom Of Rheged Unearthed In Scotland
  1. A Simple Way To Mass-Produce Graphene With Just Three Ingredients Discovered
  2. 38,000-Year-Old Stone Art Masterpiece Unearthed By Anthropologists, Gives Insight Into The History Of Europe
  3. 'March For Science' Campaign Initiated By A Group Of Scientists; Hopefully It Will Draw Trump Administration’s Attention
  4. NASA's Juno Spacecraft Makes A Close Approach To Jupiter
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

California Embryo Bank Provides Donated Eggs For Stem Cell Research

Human-Pig Embryos May Pave Way For Interspecies Organ Transplants
Hydrogen Filling Station For Cars

The First-Ever Metallic Hydrogen On Earth Developed, Could Revolutionize Rocketry, Transportation System And Superconductor
Freeway

Elon Musk Proposes 'Tunneling' To Solve The Terrible Los Angeles Traffic
Mary On A Donkey

Biblical Travels: How Far And Long Have They Gone, With Or Without The Donkey?
Real Time Analytics