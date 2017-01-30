Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Climate Change asteroids

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Cancer-Causing Food List Is Growing; Burnt Toast And Deep-Fried Potatoes Are The Newest Members

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Fried Potatoes
Excessive cooking or burning of starchy food items can convert healthy food items into cancer-causing foods.
(Photo : Byron Handley/YouTube screenshot)

Starchy food items, potato in particular, are known to be associated with obesity as well as induction of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. However, latest research studies, done at the International Agency for Research on Cancer, suggest that they may also be associated with the occurrence of cancer.

Burning of starch component leads to the formation of acrylamide, which is known for its carcinogenic activities. Acrylamide is a harmful chemical compound, but its exact role in the formation of cancerous cells inside the human body is ambiguous. Though animal studies indicate a possible correlation, the concentration of acrylamide at which the rat models developed cancer was way above the physiological concentration of the chemical in the human body.

As per Cancer Research UK, acrylamide directly interacts with DNA and mutates it to cause cancer. Though it may seem logical, firm evidence backing this hypothesis is absent, the scientists of The American Cancer Society said.

However, the society does accept the fact that food items like fried potatoes and burnt toast "are full of needless calories and obesity is the second leading cause of preventable cancer in the US, just behind tobacco."

Considering the fact, most people love to snack on them every other day -- the notion of French fries being associated with cancer is dreadful. When the research study was published, people across the world started inquiring about it. The Food Standard Agency (FSA), U.K., tried to retaliate the fear among the common people and started with the "Go for Gold" campaign, which teaches people to follow healthy cooking practices and restrict the chances of exposure to acrylamide.

FSA recommends "As a general rule of thumb, aim for a golden yellow colour or lighter when frying, baking, toasting or roasting starchy foods like potatoes, root vegetables and bread."

Health Canada, in association with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, reviewed the data regarding acrylamide exposure among Canadians and "found no consistent increase or decrease in acrylamide concentrations over the last five year in foods."

However, the exact physiological response of cancer-causing foods like burnt toast and roasted potatoes is unclear. The news itself is enough to create fear among common people. It is highly probable that people will think twice before they order another plate of French fries.

TagsCancer research, Potatoes, Bread, starchy food

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In ...

Cause Of Obesity And Cardiovascular Diseases: It Is Not Just Eating Potatoes But...

Camel Milk Can Cure Autism And Crohn’s Disease, The Desert Farms Network Says;...

Obesity Prevention Law Passed: Chocolates To Be Banned In Public Fundraisers In ...

Cancer-Causing Food List Is Growing; Burnt Toast And Deep-Fried Potatoes Are The...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Barbie Doll

Barbie Dolls Are Dangerous To Young Girls, New Study Says
Woodpecker

The Elusive Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Is Not 'Extinct' After All, New Study Says
UK Has The Highest Obesity Rate In Europe

Brain Hormone That Could Drive Fat Loss Identified
China Marks World Earth Day

Fossils Of Giant Pterosaur Unearthed In Romania

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Barbie Dolls Are Dangerous To Young Girls, New Study Says
  2. What Does Space Travel Do To Human Body? NASA Releases Results From 'Year In Space' Twins Study
  3. Long-Lost Dark Age Royal Kingdom Of Rheged Unearthed In Scotland
  1. A Simple Way To Mass-Produce Graphene With Just Three Ingredients Discovered
  2. 38,000-Year-Old Stone Art Masterpiece Unearthed By Anthropologists, Gives Insight Into The History Of Europe
  3. 'March For Science' Campaign Initiated By A Group Of Scientists; Hopefully It Will Draw Trump Administration’s Attention
  4. Volcanic Eruption Happened Again! This Time It Is In Mexico (Video)
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

California Embryo Bank Provides Donated Eggs For Stem Cell Research

Human-Pig Embryos May Pave Way For Interspecies Organ Transplants
Hydrogen Filling Station For Cars

The First-Ever Metallic Hydrogen On Earth Developed, Could Revolutionize Rocketry, Transportation System And Superconductor
Freeway

Elon Musk Proposes 'Tunneling' To Solve The Terrible Los Angeles Traffic
Mary On A Donkey

Biblical Travels: How Far And Long Have They Gone, With Or Without The Donkey?
Real Time Analytics