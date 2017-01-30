Brain Hormone That Could Drive Fat Loss Identified

A flyer advertising a weight loss program is attached to a lamp post to catch the eye of passing motorists at motorway junction on Oct. 10, 2006 in Manchester, England. According to government health maps published today, people in the north of England lead less healthy lifestyles compared to those in the south. The United Kingdom is also the fattest country in Europe, according to a new study of obesity rates. The 'Health Profile of England' report, compiled from government data, said some 24 percent of people in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are obese. (Image for representation only.)

Scientists discovered a brain hormone that could trigger fat burning in the gut. This discovery could have resulted for pharmaceutical development to fight obesity and overweight in the future.

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications. It was led by Supriya Srinivasan, the senior author of the study and assistant professor at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI), and Lavinia Palamiuc, TSRI Research Associate, according to Medical Xpress.

Serotonin & tachykinin brain gut interaction may signal fat loss in gut https://t.co/AvCV7C6NNi #braingut #healthygut — Dr Scot Lewey (@thefoodgutdoc) January 29, 2017

Professor Srinivasan said that the discovery was a basic science that unlocked interest in the mystery. The study involved animal model, in which the biologists experimented with roundworms called C. elegans. These creatures are often used as model organisms in biology. The team believes that the findings in C. elegans, which are found to have simpler metabolic systems than humans yet produce same signaling molecules, may be relevant for humans.

The team found that the neurotransmitter serotonin could trigger fat loss and stimulates metabolism, without any effect on food intake. So, how does it work? The neural circuit in the brain generates serotonin in response to sensory cues, such as food availability. This indicates another set of neurons to begin producing FLP-7, which activates a receptor in intestinal cells and the intestines begin turning fat into energy.

FLP-7 or pronounced as "flip 7" is the neuropeptide hormone that resulted from the process elimination made by the researchers in the study. They deleted genes in C. elegans to know is they could interrupt the path between brain serotonin and fat burning.

Then, the team examined the consequences of manipulating FLP-7 levels. It found that the increasing FLP-7 levels farther downstream did not come with any side effects. The worms just simply burned more fat. Professor Srinivasab said that the study could lead to more examinations on how FLP-7 could regulate without causing the side effects, which are experienced when operating serotonin levels, according to Science Daily.

