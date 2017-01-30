Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Climate Change asteroids

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Fossils Of Giant Pterosaur Unearthed In Romania

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 03:30 AM EST
China Marks World Earth Day
Visitors view a fossil specimen of a pterosaur at the Geological Museum of China during an activity to mark World Earth Day April 22, 2006 in Beijing, China. China marked the 37th World Earth Day under the theme of 'Be Kind to the Earth--Cherish resources and keep sustainable development,' which still highlights sustainable exploitation of the country's natural resources and protecting environment. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

Researchers discovered fossils of the giant pterosaur in Transylvania, Romania. They called this creature as Hatzegopteryx, which is a giant, muscle-bound flying reptile that could eat prey as big as a small horse.

The discovery was described in the journal Peer. It was led by Mart Witton, a researcher at Portsmouth University and Darren Naish at the University of Southampton.

The fossils found dated about 70 million years ago, during the late Cretaceous period. The team said that they might be once part of Hateg island in the Tethys Sea. The finding indicates that Hatzegopteryx could be the chief predator on the island because of its size. Another thing was that the researchers found fossils of dwarf dinosaurs, too. These had the long-necked horse yet no big teeth. The Hatzegopteryx could just grab these small dinosaurs or horse with their bigger and stronger body, according to Phys.org.

The team found fossils of the creature that indicates it would likely have strong wind and back. Its muscles could weigh about as much as a quarter-ton. The fossils might belong to azhdarchid pterosaurs, which had a wingspan of about 10 meters and weighs about 220 kg mass. The creatures were long-necked, long-jawed predators with a wing planform suited for soaring with limb adaptations.

The researchers said that they found giant azhdarchid neck vertebra referred to as Hatzegopteryx from the Maastrichtian Sebes Formation of the Transylvanian Basin, Romania. They described the vertebra as a cervical VII, which is 240 mm long as preserved and almost as wide. They suggest that this pterosaur played a significant role as predator among the paleofauna of ancient Hateg.

Pterosaurs referred to as "winged lizard" are flying reptiles that belong to the family of extinct order Pterosauria. They had been known to have evolved powered flight and their wings were shaped by a membrane of skin, muscle and other tissues that stretched from the ankles to a lengthened fourth finger. The early pterosaurs had long, fully toothed jaws and long tails. On the other hand, the later forms had a reduced tail and lacked teeth.

Tagsfossils, Pterosaur, Romania, Hatzegopteryx, Transylvania, Hateg Island

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Mysterious Massive Two-Mile Long Crack Found In Arizona Desert

Some Life Continues In The Body Two Days After Death, Study Reveals

'Fire Of Australia': The World's Most Beautiful Uncut Opal Stone Is Now Exhibite...

Elon Musk Proposes 'Tunneling' To Solve The Terrible Los Angeles Traffic

Clean Energy: Agreement To Build The Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The US Approv...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Barbie Doll

Barbie Dolls Are Dangerous To Young Girls, New Study Says
Woodpecker

The Elusive Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Is Not 'Extinct' After All, New Study Says
UK Has The Highest Obesity Rate In Europe

Brain Hormone That Could Drive Fat Loss Identified
China Marks World Earth Day

Fossils Of Giant Pterosaur Unearthed In Romania

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Barbie Dolls Are Dangerous To Young Girls, New Study Says
  2. What Does Space Travel Do To Human Body? NASA Releases Results From 'Year In Space' Twins Study
  3. Long-Lost Dark Age Royal Kingdom Of Rheged Unearthed In Scotland
  1. A Simple Way To Mass-Produce Graphene With Just Three Ingredients Discovered
  2. 38,000-Year-Old Stone Art Masterpiece Unearthed By Anthropologists, Gives Insight Into The History Of Europe
  3. 'March For Science' Campaign Initiated By A Group Of Scientists; Hopefully It Will Draw Trump Administration’s Attention
  4. Volcanic Eruption Happened Again! This Time It Is In Mexico (Video)
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

California Embryo Bank Provides Donated Eggs For Stem Cell Research

Human-Pig Embryos May Pave Way For Interspecies Organ Transplants
Hydrogen Filling Station For Cars

The First-Ever Metallic Hydrogen On Earth Developed, Could Revolutionize Rocketry, Transportation System And Superconductor
Freeway

Elon Musk Proposes 'Tunneling' To Solve The Terrible Los Angeles Traffic
Mary On A Donkey

Biblical Travels: How Far And Long Have They Gone, With Or Without The Donkey?
Real Time Analytics