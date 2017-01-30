Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Climate Change asteroids

Human-Pig Hybrid Hoax Is Real; Pig-Man Will Be Used As Organ Donors In The Future

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Human-Pig Hybrid
Scientists fused pig embryos and human cells to pragmatize the human hybrid hoax.
(Photo : Interesting Facts/YouTube screenshot)

Human animal hybrids have always been popular in many cultures and civilizations. Many believe they are fictitious and mythological. However, it looks like the human-pig hybrid hoax may soon become real. Scientists have inserted human stem cells inside growing pig embryos. This leads to the production of interspecies chimeric organisms, which will have the characters of a human as well as of a pig.

The research study, which was carried out by a team of scientists at the Salk Institute's Gene Expression Laboratory, has no relationship to the human-pig hybrid hoax. It was a pure scientific study, which was intended to find a therapeutic solution to the scarcity of organ donors, due to which many patients are losing their lives. The study was aimed to produce humanoid organs inside the body of the human-pig hybrids, which may be later used for transplantation of damaged organs in patients.

The scientists tested the method in 1,500 pig embryos in their early stage of development and stem cells obtained from 40 people. They managed to grow human stem cells inside 150 of the total embryos tested. Further analysis revealed that out of 10,000 cells of the pig human hybrid produced, one cell was human, Science Alert reported.

The said study is the preliminary stage of research, which evaluated the ability of human stem cells to survive and grow inside pig embryos. Scientists say that the results obtained were highly optimistic, and further research needs to be done.

Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, principal investigator of the project, said, "Our findings may offer hope for advancing science and medicine by providing an unprecedented ability to study early embryo development and organ formation, as well as a potential new avenue for medical therapies."

It is hypothesized that, if the stem cells of a patient may be used to generate a specific organ (based on requirement) inside the human-pig hybrid, it will significantly minimize the chances of organ rejection, Irish Examiner reported.

"This is an important first step. Our next challenge is to guide the human cells into forming a particular organ in pigs," Belmonte said. He further clarified that, "The ultimate goal is to grow functional and transplantable tissue or organs, but we are far away from that."

