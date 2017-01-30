Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Climate Change asteroids

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Amber-Entrapped Remains Of Alien Insect Found In Myanmar

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Amber Entrapped Remains Of Alien Insect
A new order in entomology was formed for the alien insect.
(Photo : News Wolf/YouTube screenshot)

Insects are often perceived as small, simple creatures. Small yes, but simple, no. Insect science experts are responsible for studying the various features of different insect species and correlate them with the member of other insect groups or other close evolutionary life forms. But, what if they have to study an insect that is dead, fossilized, lived millions of years ago and bears no resemblance to any existing forms?

The same thing happened when scientists found an alien-looking insect, trapped inside an amber in Myanmar. The morphological characters of the insect are so distinct and novel that entomologists had to form a new order for its taxonomic classification.

The wingless insect has a triangular head with protruding eyes, which look something like the hypothetical aliens. The vertex is pointing backward and set at 45-degree angle. It remained embedded to the neck, which must have given the insect the ability to see 180 degrees, Tech Times reported.

George Poinar Jr., Emeritus Professor of entomology in OSU College of Science, said, "This insect has a number of features that just don't match those of any other insect species that I know. The strangest thing about this insect is that the head looked so much like the way aliens are often portrayed."

He further explained, "I had never really seen anything like it. It appears to be unique in the insect world, and after considerable discussion we decided it had to take its place in a new order."

The new order was named Aethiocarenus and the fossilized alien insect was designated Aethiocarenus burmanicus, Phys.org reported. Researchers say, the body construction of A. burmanicus suggests that the insect was an omnivore. Its long, narrow and flat body shape, which is supported with long slender legs, must have assisted the insect in making quick movement. The glands present on the insect's neck are believed to be the secret weapons, which the insect must have used to deploy chemical compounds to protect itself from predators.

The detailed description of the features of the insect, as studied by the researchers was published in the Cretaceous Research journal.

TagsEntomologist, Amber, dinosaur fossils, alien life forms

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Teeth To Beak' Mystery Resolved By Dinosaur Fossils Found In China

Mystery Solved: Feather Preserved In Amber Is Actually Dinosaur Tail

A Fatal Sex Encounter; Weird Mating Rituals In Animals Found In Australian Sea

The Elusive Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Is Not 'Extinct' After All, New Study Says

Fossils Of Giant Pterosaur Unearthed In Romania

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Barbie Doll

Barbie Dolls Are Dangerous To Young Girls, New Study Says
Woodpecker

The Elusive Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Is Not 'Extinct' After All, New Study Says
UK Has The Highest Obesity Rate In Europe

Brain Hormone That Could Drive Fat Loss Identified
China Marks World Earth Day

Fossils Of Giant Pterosaur Unearthed In Romania

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Barbie Dolls Are Dangerous To Young Girls, New Study Says
  2. What Does Space Travel Do To Human Body? NASA Releases Results From 'Year In Space' Twins Study
  3. Long-Lost Dark Age Royal Kingdom Of Rheged Unearthed In Scotland
  1. A Simple Way To Mass-Produce Graphene With Just Three Ingredients Discovered
  2. 38,000-Year-Old Stone Art Masterpiece Unearthed By Anthropologists, Gives Insight Into The History Of Europe
  3. 'March For Science' Campaign Initiated By A Group Of Scientists; Hopefully It Will Draw Trump Administration’s Attention
  4. Volcanic Eruption Happened Again! This Time It Is In Mexico (Video)
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

California Embryo Bank Provides Donated Eggs For Stem Cell Research

Human-Pig Embryos May Pave Way For Interspecies Organ Transplants
Hydrogen Filling Station For Cars

The First-Ever Metallic Hydrogen On Earth Developed, Could Revolutionize Rocketry, Transportation System And Superconductor
Freeway

Elon Musk Proposes 'Tunneling' To Solve The Terrible Los Angeles Traffic
Mary On A Donkey

Biblical Travels: How Far And Long Have They Gone, With Or Without The Donkey?
Real Time Analytics