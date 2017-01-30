Amber-Entrapped Remains Of Alien Insect Found In Myanmar

A new order in entomology was formed for the alien insect.

Insects are often perceived as small, simple creatures. Small yes, but simple, no. Insect science experts are responsible for studying the various features of different insect species and correlate them with the member of other insect groups or other close evolutionary life forms. But, what if they have to study an insect that is dead, fossilized, lived millions of years ago and bears no resemblance to any existing forms?

The same thing happened when scientists found an alien-looking insect, trapped inside an amber in Myanmar. The morphological characters of the insect are so distinct and novel that entomologists had to form a new order for its taxonomic classification.

The wingless insect has a triangular head with protruding eyes, which look something like the hypothetical aliens. The vertex is pointing backward and set at 45-degree angle. It remained embedded to the neck, which must have given the insect the ability to see 180 degrees, Tech Times reported.

George Poinar Jr., Emeritus Professor of entomology in OSU College of Science, said, "This insect has a number of features that just don't match those of any other insect species that I know. The strangest thing about this insect is that the head looked so much like the way aliens are often portrayed."

He further explained, "I had never really seen anything like it. It appears to be unique in the insect world, and after considerable discussion we decided it had to take its place in a new order."

The new order was named Aethiocarenus and the fossilized alien insect was designated Aethiocarenus burmanicus, Phys.org reported. Researchers say, the body construction of A. burmanicus suggests that the insect was an omnivore. Its long, narrow and flat body shape, which is supported with long slender legs, must have assisted the insect in making quick movement. The glands present on the insect's neck are believed to be the secret weapons, which the insect must have used to deploy chemical compounds to protect itself from predators.

The detailed description of the features of the insect, as studied by the researchers was published in the Cretaceous Research journal.

