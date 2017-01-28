Will The World Survive With Donald Trump’s Presidency?

Donald Trump’s disregard to the rising global warming, and climate change may put the whole world at risk.

(Photo : greenmanbucket/YouTube screenshot)

When Donald Trump won the presidential election, it left half the world gobsmacked. The advocates of climate change all over the world were biting their nails, as Donald Trump has made his intentions to shut down NASA's climate change research projects very clear.

In 2012, Donald Trump posted a tweet, which read that, "Climate change is created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive."

In a debate, during his presidential campaign, Donald Trump said that he will be focusing on the goals of providing clean water, increasing the gross food production across the country and developing clean energy resources. But he altogether rejected the need and importance of focusing on the growing greenhouse emissions and its environmental impact on America and the whole world, Huffington Post reported.

Trump's complete rejection of the concept and consequences of climate change and global warming is not only an insult to the brilliant scientists who are working relentlessly to develop new tactics against it to save the planet but it is also ignoring the fact that thousands of people are losing their homes and livelihood, due to the rising sea levels.

The irony is that Donald Trump also says, "I'm a very big person when it comes to the environment, and I've received awards on the environment."

CNN reported that in response to Donald Trump's statement, Bob Deans, director of strategic engagement at the Natural Resources Defense Council, or NRDC, commented, " It's shocking. It's appalling. We heard him say in front of campaign rallies that climate change is a hoax."

Bob Deans further said, "It's not a hoax. It's the essential environmental challenge of our time, and it's a threat to our children's future."

Now, that one week has passed after Donald Trump officially took the charge of the Oval Office, scientists are preparing themselves for the worst. Furthermore, scientific communities are uniting to stage protest in Washington, DC, against the ignorance of the Trump administration towards the furtherance of scientific research, especially in the field of environmental sciences.

Since the United States of America has always been a lead player in propagating policies and their implementation for saving the environment from the dire consequences of climate change and global warming, the complete role reversal of the country will not only impact its own environment but also of the whole world.

