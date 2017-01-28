Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Mars Aliens

February Space Calendar: Watch Out For These Launches, Eclipses And Asteroids Next Month

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 28, 2017 04:51 AM EST
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
The Moon will appear darker than usual on Feb. 10.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

February is packed with space activities and sky events science nerds do not even want to miss!

Space geeks and astronomy fans could start marking their calendars. Space.com just released a list of incoming launches, landings and sky spectacles they could watch out for.

Expedition 50 astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are also set to return to Earth next month. But since the exact date has not been released yet, science fans just might want to tune in to the ISS in-flight event on social media with Expedition 50 crewmembers Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson on Feb. 1. The webcast will air live on NASA TV at 9:30 a.m. EST (2:30 p.m. GMT).

Also, watch out for live videos as SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket with the EchoStar 23 communications satellite on Feb. 3 12:07-2:37 a.m. EST (5:07-7:37 a.m. GMT) as well as the Dragon spacecraft for a cargo delivery mission on Feb. 15 at 11:05 a.m. EST (4:05 p.m. GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Those living in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America better not miss Penumbral Lunar Eclipse when it occurs on Feb. 10, Friday at 7:43 p.m. EST (12:34 a.m. GMT on Feb. 11). The full moon, also called the Full Snow Moon or the Hunger Moon, will appear darker than usual when it passes through Earth's penumbral shadow.

The Annular Solar Eclipse will also occur on Feb. 26, Sunday, which will be visible in the skies of South America as well as southern and western Africa. The Moon will pass in front of the Sun although it would not be large enough to cover the giant star completely.

According to NASA, nearly 100 asteroids will make their closest approach to Earth next month, while 16 Near-Earth asteroids will whip past the planet with the closest proximity of 0.012 AU by Apollo Asteroid 2017 BW on Feb. 17.

Tagsasteroids, Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, annular solar eclipse, spacex, NASA

