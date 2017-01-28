Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Mars Aliens

A Mysterious Massive Two-Mile Long Crack Found In Arizona Desert

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 28, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Desert Mountain, Arizona
A massive two-mile long crack was found in the Arizona desert by the Arizona Geological Survey. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image below.)
Crevices are quite common in central Arizona including the fissures in La Paz, Eloy, Cochise, Pima, Maricopa and Pinal counties. On the other hand, recently, geologists of Arizona Geological Survey have found a massive two-mile long crack in the desert in Pinal County in the same region.

Joe Cook from the Arizona Geological Survey stated that the fissure might have formed in 2014 and likely began to emerge after heavy rainfall. He further stated that the southern half of the fissure seems to be newer, perhaps appearing on the surface as recently as 2016.

So, what is the cause of this mysterious massive and long crack? Cook said that this has shaped because the ground is sinking, and the ground is sinking because they are pumping water out and they have for many years.

The discovery of the fissure was seen by a drone video. It is located about 13 miles south of Arizona City, just south of Aries Drive near Sunland Gin Road. The Arizona Geological Survey said that the fissures formed after an "extensive groundwater" withdraw in the Sonoran Desert, according to 12 News.

Groundwater is a valuable source that could supply many of the hydrologic needs of people everywhere. In the United States, groundwater is the source of drinking water for almost half of the total population. On the other hand, the groundwater pumping causes some issues and effects.

Some of the negative effects of groundwater pumping include land subsidence, drying up of wells, deterioration of water quality, reduction of water in streams and lakes and increased pumping costs. The land subsidence, which is a loss of support below ground, causes the soil to collapse, compact and drop. On the other hand, this depends on the type of soil and rock below the surface. 

TagsArizona desert, Arizona, crevices, fissures, Arizona Geological Survey

