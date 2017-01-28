Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Mars Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Some Life Continues In The Body Two Days After Death, Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 28, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Massive Algae Blooms Continue To Plague Florida's Atlantic Coast
Scientists discovered that some life continue in the body of the organism two days after death. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Scientists discovered there is still some life that continues in the body two days after death. The study involved animal models, in which it is found that many genes inside their bodies are still working for up to 48 hours after they died.

The study was published in Newser with the title, 2 Days After Death, Some Life Continues In The Body. It was led by Peter Noble and Alex Pozhitkov at the University of Washington, Seattle, and other colleagues. Noble said that "not all cells are "dead" when an organism dies."

The researchers examined the activity of genes in the organs of mice and zebrafish after their death. They found that about 548 zebrafish and 515 mouse genes had an increased levels of messenger RNA, which are the genes used to communicate with cells, up to 48 hours after death. The team dubbed this as the "twilight of death," according to Fox News.

It is expected that the overall mRNA levels lessened over time. On the other hand, in the study, the mRNA of the involved deceased zebrafish and mice peaks after their death. This means that there was enough energy and cellular function for some genes to be switched on and stay active after the animals died. Noble explained that these genes cycled through peaks and dips in activity in a "non-winding down" manner, unlike the chaotic behavior of the rest of the decaying DNA.

There are hundreds of genes that function after death including the fetal development genes that usually turn off after birth and the genes that have been linked previously with cancer. They summited for about 24 hours after death, according to New Scientist.

This process might also occur in humans. In the past studies, they indicate that some various genes that include those in contracting heart muscle and wound healing were active more than 12 hours after death in humans who died from heart attack, multiple trauma or suffocation.

Meanwhile, when asked if genes could be active up to 48 hours after death, is the person still alive at that point? Noble replied that clearly, studying death will provide new information on the biology of life.

TagsLife, Genes, Death, mRNA

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Fire Of Australia': The World's Most Beautiful Uncut Opal Stone Is Now Exhibite...

Elon Musk Proposes 'Tunneling' To Solve The Terrible Los Angeles Traffic

Clean Energy: Agreement To Build The Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The US Approv...

Mount Everest: The World's Tallest Peak Shrank After A Massive Earthquake In Nep...

Heavy, Toxic Freezing Smog Envelops Much Of Europe, Causes Disruption In Transpo...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Boeing’s New Spacesuit Design

Boeing’s New Spacesuit Design With Smartphone-Friendly Gloves
'Star Wars' Death Star

Saturn Moon Looks Like ‘Death Star’
Jesus In A Tree Trunk

Did Jesus Christ Truly Appear In A Tree Trunk?
2017 BX

Bus-Sized Asteroid 'Rerun' Whips Past Earth And Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Did NASA Hide An Alien Again? Alien Hunter Claims ISS Feed Was 'Cut' After UFO Sighting
  2. NASA's GOES-16 Satellite Captures The Most Detailed Images Of Earth
  3. This Earth-Like Planet Is Probably More Like Venus, New Study Says
  1. Netherlands Electric Trains Are All Empowered By Wind Energy
  2. NASA's Juno Spacecraft Makes A Close Approach To Jupiter
  3. The Great American Eclipse: Here's How Citizens Could Contribute To Science
  4. Volcanic Eruption Happened Again! This Time It Is In Mexico (Video)
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

California Embryo Bank Provides Donated Eggs For Stem Cell Research

Human-Pig Embryos May Pave Way For Interspecies Organ Transplants
Hydrogen Filling Station For Cars

The First-Ever Metallic Hydrogen On Earth Developed, Could Revolutionize Rocketry, Transportation System And Superconductor
Freeway

Elon Musk Proposes 'Tunneling' To Solve The Terrible Los Angeles Traffic
Mary On A Donkey

Biblical Travels: How Far And Long Have They Gone, With Or Without The Donkey?
Real Time Analytics