Did NASA Hide An Alien Again? Alien Hunter Claims ISS Feed Was 'Cut' After UFO Sighting

Another UFO was spotted in NASA's ISS feed.

Did NASA do it again? Alien hunter claims that the space agency cut the ISS live feed after a UFO has appeared.

The Independent reported that alien hunter John Craddick just added himself to a long list of people accusing NASA to be hiding the alien existence. Craddick, who lives in Wolverhampton in the U.K., claims that the space agency cut its ISS live feed just after he spotted a strange object flying across his screen.

"I've been watching it [the live feed] for years but never seen any UFOs on it before," Craddick told the Mirror. "At first it was really small and then it grew bigger, lasting for about 25 seconds."

"I was showing a friend how it worked at around 11.30pm when the feed cut out, and 35 seconds after it came back on, this object appeared," John Craddick said.

This is not the first time NASA has allegedly hidden UFO sightings. In November, another disk was found flying across the space station during the ISS live stream when it stopped the clip saying they had technical issues.

"NASA hides evidence of extraterrestrial life, this is not fair," a YouTube user wrote. "It is not the first time that NASA ends the live feed with ISS because a UFO came on camera what we are not allowed to see."

Moreover, alien expert Scott C. Waring, editor of the website ufodailysightings, ranted about the space agency covering aliens up by editing their videos before the public gets to see it.

"If NASA was really trying, they would explore some of these UFO researchers discoveries on live cam so the public could see it unedited," Scott Waring wrote. "When NASA edits everything, making several months before the public gets to see them... its evidence that NASA has something very big to hide from the public."

NASA has previously commented about these allegations saying these claims just come from "overactive" imaginations.

