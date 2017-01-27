'Fire Of Australia': The World's Most Beautiful Uncut Opal Stone Is Now Exhibited

Opal miner John Shane holds a rough opal June 12, 2005 in the outback mining town of Coober Pedy, Australia. Australia supplies 95 percent of the world's opal supply, with most coming from Coober Pedy. Opal is a precious stone comprised of amorphous silica and water, with the more valuable stones displaying vivid colors. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)



(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

The most beautiful uncut opal is now on display in Southern Australia after it was discovered 70 years ago. The stunning stone referred to as the "Fire of Australia" could now be seen at the South Australian Museum's collection.

The finest uncut opal is about 998 grams (35.2 ounces) and valued at AU$900,000 (US$681,480). It is currently flaunted in the front foyer of the South Australian Museum until Feb. 28, 2017, according to IFL Science.

Alan Bartram, the son of Walter Bartram, a miner, who found the beautiful gem at Eight Mile Field in Coober Pedy, South Australia in 1946, said that when his father was still alive, it was originally kept separately from all trading because it was such a significant piece. He further said that they decided they would retain that intention and keep it as a significant and obviously excellent example of light opal from South Australia. Then, the family decided to show it for the generations to come to enjoy such a stunning and elegant piece.

Meanwhile, Brian Oldman, the museum's director, said that the opal's rarity should not be underestimated. He further said that opal of this quality can only be created under certain climate conditions. He explained that when his state's inland sea evaporated millions of years ago, it provided a unique silica-rich environment for the creation of precious opal. He further explained that it is these exceptional conditions that created the Fire of Australia, as noted by BBC News.

Mr. Bartram also said that they are becoming more scarce because the overheads of mining now are getting to be so expensive such as the fuel, explosives, machinery and living costs on the field. On the other hand, he said that South Australia supplies about 90 percent of the world's quality. He then concluded that there will be more major finds.

