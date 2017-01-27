Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Israel international space station Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Netherlands Electric Trains Are All Empowered By Wind Energy

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 02:40 AM EST
The Great Western Train Line
All electrical trains in the Netherlands are 100 percent powered by wind energy. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

All the electric passenger trains in the Netherlands are 100 percent empowered by wind energy, according to the Netherlands' national railway company, NS. The company has reached its goal earlier as it planned actually ahead of its 2018 goal.

Ton Boon, NS spokesman, said that since Jan. 1, 100 percent of their trains are running on wind energy. He also credited the achievement of their goal earlier to an increasing number of wind farms across the country and off the coast of the Netherlands. 

NS collaborates with Dutch electricity company Eneco. In its website, it stated that around 600,000 passengers every day are now traveling thanks to wind energy.

It also stated that one windmill running for an hour can power a train for around 200 km (120 miles). The companies hope to lessen the use of energy per passenger by a further 35 percent by 2020. NS manages about 5,500 train trips every day, according to #green0.

Meanwhile, Eneco account manager Michel Kerkhof said that mobility is responsible for 20 percent of CO2 emissions in the Netherlands, and if they want to keep traveling, it is important that they do this without burdening the environment with CO2 and particulate matter. He further said that this contract offers all Dutch citizens the option to make a climate neutral trip, regardless of distance, as noted by #green1.

This type of renewable energy is preventing the planet Earth to heat up. It generates power capacity that the fossil fuels, which is environmental friendly not only across the nation but also to the entire world. Many countries today are building wind farms to battle global warming and contribute to the betterment of the environment, thanks to these countries such as the Netherlands and United States, among others. 

TagsNetherlands, electric trains, wind energy

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Clean Energy: Agreement To Build The Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The US Approv...

Mount Everest: The World's Tallest Peak Shrank After A Massive Earthquake In Nep...

Heavy, Toxic Freezing Smog Envelops Much Of Europe, Causes Disruption In Transpo...

The Swarming Of Sharks Off The Coast Of Israel Fulfills The Prophecies In The Bi...

Tornadoes, Deadly Storm Hit Southeast US; 19 People Killed, 60 Injured

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Cycler Spaceship: This Inflatable Spacecraft Could Take Non-Astronauts To The Moon
Detailed Earth Image

NASA's GOES-16 Satellite Captures The Most Detailed Images Of Earth
Waters Off Rhode Island Host First Marine-Based Wind Farm In The U.S.

Clean Energy: Agreement To Build The Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The US Approved
NASA Rover Sends Mars Images Back To Earth

Mars Opportunity Rover Celebrates 13 Years In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Cycler Spaceship: This Inflatable Spacecraft Could Take Non-Astronauts To The Moon
  2. NASA's GOES-16 Satellite Captures The Most Detailed Images Of Earth
  3. Maryland Mom Furious After School Removes Three Of Her Son’s Teeth
  1. Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In Fish And Other Sea Food Items
  2. Volcanic Eruption Happened Again! This Time It Is In Mexico (Video)
  3. This Earth-Like Planet Is Probably More Like Venus, New Study Says
  4. A Rare Medieval Synagogue Near Sea Of Galilee Unearthed
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Aerial View Of Mount Everest

Mount Everest: The World's Tallest Peak Shrank After A Massive Earthquake In Nepal?
Graphene Radical Tennis Racket

A Simple Way To Mass-Produce Graphene With Just Three Ingredients Discovered
Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic?

Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In Fish And Other Sea Food Items
Yellowstone

Unofficial National Parks Account Stands Up To Trump By Trolling
Real Time Analytics