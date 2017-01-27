Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Israel international space station Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Human-Pig Embryos May Pave Way For Interspecies Organ Transplants

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 04:40 AM EST
California Embryo Bank Provides Donated Eggs For Stem Cell Research
Embryologist Ric Ross pulls out vials of human embryos from a liquid nitrogen storage container at the La Jolla IVF Clinic. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Scientists recently managed to grow an embryo that is part-pig and part-human by injecting human stem cells into a pig embryo, then implanting the embryo in the uterus of a sow, where it was left to grow.

Four weeks later, the stem cells developed into various tissue types, including the heart, liver and even neurons, with a small fraction of the pig being made up of human cells. According to The Washington Post, they hybrid has since been labeled as the "chimera," after the mythical creature with the lion's head and goat's body, with a serpent's tail. However, the researchers cautioned that the animal is "highly inefficient" despite being one of the most successful hybrids yet created. The chimera is considered a significant step toward developing animal embryos with functioning human organs.

Further report from USA Today stated that the researchers used less than one human cell in every 100,000 embryonic cells, which comes to about 1 million human cells on the animal. While the contribution is lower than expected, it was still considered a victory that they were able to detect human cells after four weeks of development.

Hiromitsu Nakauchi of Stanford University explained that his own unpublished experiments with pig and sheep embryo found little contribution from human cells, which makes it a challenge for making organs for transplant.

There have also been questions on ethics to the approach, as this could easily lead to pigs gaining human qualities in their brains, or make human eggs or sperm. "It seems kind of creepy," Insoo Hyun, from the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, said. "This is a strategy to help save human lives" and so it is justified if properly done, he said. Today, there is no sign of that. However, the government has signaled that it could lift the federal funding ban on such development. There has to be extra oversight to any further works, though.

Tagschimera, pig-human hybrid

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Scientists Successfully Grow Hybrid Rat Organs

NASA Building Experimental Plane That Could Change The Way We Travel

Human-Pig Embryos May Pave Way For Interspecies Organ Transplants

Deaths Of Americans: Diabetes Increases In Number, Ranks 3rd In The Cause Of Dea...

Researchers Find Gene Variant That May Help Opioid Addiction Therapy; Personaliz...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Cycler Spaceship: This Inflatable Spacecraft Could Take Non-Astronauts To The Moon
Detailed Earth Image

NASA's GOES-16 Satellite Captures The Most Detailed Images Of Earth
Waters Off Rhode Island Host First Marine-Based Wind Farm In The U.S.

Clean Energy: Agreement To Build The Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The US Approved
NASA Rover Sends Mars Images Back To Earth

Mars Opportunity Rover Celebrates 13 Years In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Cycler Spaceship: This Inflatable Spacecraft Could Take Non-Astronauts To The Moon
  2. NASA's GOES-16 Satellite Captures The Most Detailed Images Of Earth
  3. Maryland Mom Furious After School Removes Three Of Her Son’s Teeth
  1. Volcanic Eruption Happened Again! This Time It Is In Mexico (Video)
  2. Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In Fish And Other Sea Food Items
  3. A Rare Medieval Synagogue Near Sea Of Galilee Unearthed
  4. A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Aerial View Of Mount Everest

Mount Everest: The World's Tallest Peak Shrank After A Massive Earthquake In Nepal?
Graphene Radical Tennis Racket

A Simple Way To Mass-Produce Graphene With Just Three Ingredients Discovered
Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic?

Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In Fish And Other Sea Food Items
Yellowstone

Unofficial National Parks Account Stands Up To Trump By Trolling
Real Time Analytics