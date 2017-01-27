Elon Musk Proposes 'Tunneling' To Solve The Terrible Los Angeles Traffic

Elon Musk seems serious about building an underground tunnel to ease the terrible traffic problem in Los Angeles.

(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

Stuck in traffic is driving everyone nuts. This does not spare the tech genius and billionaire Elon Musk from a terrible traffic in Los Angeles.

To resolve this complex problem, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla Motors proposes and plans to build "tunneling," in which he tweeted that he plans "to start digging in a month or so." He said that traffic is driving him nuts and he is going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging.

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017

He announced his project, which he dubbed as "The Boring Company." He stated that he will actually go to do this referring to the project.

The project is indeed helpful and will improve the infrastructure. This could align in one of the desires of President Donald Trump to alleviate America's infrastructure, according to Los Angeles Times.

So, where could possibly be the location of the underground tunnel? Mr. Elon Musk tweeted that it will start across from his desk at SpaceX -- Crenshaw and the 105 Freeway, which is 5 minutes from the LAX. He also offered only one end, which is very unusual since tunnels generally have two ends.

The proposal seems to be a joke for some people. On the other hand, this is not the first time Mr. Elon Musk would like to enhance and beat the traffic. Forbes reports that in 2013, Musk came up with the idea of the high-speed travel in a pneumatic tube with the Hyperloop system. The concept is a route from LA to San Francisco that would cut the travel time between the cities to just 35 minutes. Several companies are now developing this concept of high-speed transportation come into reality. These include the Hyperloop One, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies and TransPod.

