Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Israel international space station Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Boeing’s New Spacesuit Design With Smartphone-Friendly Gloves

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Boeing’s New Spacesuit Design
The new spacesuits are not meant for spacewalks but to be used only when traveling in the Starliner Space Taxi.
(Photo : Boeing/YouTube screenshot)

Whenever the word astronaut comes into people's head, the image of a person wearing a big spacesuit with a bowl-shaped helmet comes floating by. However, the heavy design and the weight of the suit restricts the mobility and response of the astronauts in case of emergency. To overcome this discrepancy, Boeing has recently launched a new spacesuit design, which is about 60 percent lighter than the previously used ones and has more advanced features.

The heavy bowl-shaped helmet is replaced with a more comfortable nylon hoodie embedded with communication systems. Additionally, the gloves are modified to be compatible with touch screen panels, smartphones and tablets.

The new spacesuits are trendy blue in color and are referred to as "Boeing Blue" suits. They are meant specifically for the upcoming Starliner Space Taxi program, which will be launched in 2018, The Christian Science Monitor reported.

Eric Boe, as an astronaut, gave his opinion of the new spacesuits by saying, "The most important part is that the suit will keep you alive." The new design "is a lot lighter, more form-fitting and it's simpler, which is always a good thing. Complicated systems have more ways they can break, so simple is better on something like this."

The Starliner Space Taxi that is intended to send and bring people to and from the International Space Station (ISS) is meant to break the foreign dependence in shuttling American astronauts. After the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in the year 2011, America has been using Russian Soyuz capsules. Since Russia has threatened to stop aiding in shuttling American astronauts by its space capsules, NASA has initiated contracts with Boeing and SpaceX companies to develop the requisite technology and capsules that will help it in sending astronauts to the ISS in the low-Earth orbit.

The CST-Starliner is currently being built for NASA's Commercial Crew program. It will be launched with the help of Atlas V rocket, developed by the United Launch Alliance. Also, it is expected that the astronauts will be able to reach the ISS in less than 24 hours, The Verge reported.

Christopher Ferguson, former Space Shuttle astronaut and a Boeing employee now, said that, "If we launch, even on the right day, we may not even have to go to sleep."

In this period of travel, there is no scope for bathroom break so the suit must be worn with adult diapers.

Tagsinternational space station, Soyuz Space Capsule, CST-100 Starliner, spacesuit

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Did You See That? Why Are They Trying To Hide The Existence Of Aliens From Peopl...

Japanese Mini Rocket Launch Delayed Due To Bad Weather

A 6-Hour-Long Spacewalk To Replace The Batteries Of The International Space Stat...

Latest NASA News: New Mission To Study Black Holes In Space Approved For Launch

Astronauts’ New Year Celebration Party In Zero Gravity; International Space St...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Cycler Spaceship: This Inflatable Spacecraft Could Take Non-Astronauts To The Moon
Detailed Earth Image

NASA's GOES-16 Satellite Captures The Most Detailed Images Of Earth
Waters Off Rhode Island Host First Marine-Based Wind Farm In The U.S.

Clean Energy: Agreement To Build The Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The US Approved
NASA Rover Sends Mars Images Back To Earth

Mars Opportunity Rover Celebrates 13 Years In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Cycler Spaceship: This Inflatable Spacecraft Could Take Non-Astronauts To The Moon
  2. NASA's GOES-16 Satellite Captures The Most Detailed Images Of Earth
  3. Maryland Mom Furious After School Removes Three Of Her Son’s Teeth
  1. Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In Fish And Other Sea Food Items
  2. Volcanic Eruption Happened Again! This Time It Is In Mexico (Video)
  3. This Earth-Like Planet Is Probably More Like Venus, New Study Says
  4. A Rare Medieval Synagogue Near Sea Of Galilee Unearthed
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Aerial View Of Mount Everest

Mount Everest: The World's Tallest Peak Shrank After A Massive Earthquake In Nepal?
Graphene Radical Tennis Racket

A Simple Way To Mass-Produce Graphene With Just Three Ingredients Discovered
Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic?

Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In Fish And Other Sea Food Items
Yellowstone

Unofficial National Parks Account Stands Up To Trump By Trolling
Real Time Analytics