Is Mark Zuckerberg Running For President in 2020?

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Mark Zuckerberg
The Facebook CEO shuts down rumors of him running for U.S. President.
(Photo : David Ramos/Getty Images)

Mark Zukerberg has dismissed rumors of him running for president in the next election.

BuzzFeed reported that Mark Zuckerberg does not have any plans of succeeding Donald Trump in 2020. Rumors of the Facebook CEO and founder's political ambition has surfaced the Internet after he posted a statement saying he plans to visit all 30 states and meet people when the U.S. is "at a turning point of history."

"My personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the US by the end of the year," Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page. "I've spent significant time in many states already, so I'll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge."

"No," Zuckerberg told BuzzFeed when he was asked if there are any chances of him running for president. He added that he is currently focused on building his Facebook community and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is a corporation he founded with his wife Priscilla Chan in 2015. This aims to develop human potential by promoting equality in the fields of educational and scientific research.

Mark Zuckerberg did not answer further questions regarding his political career.

A source close to the Facebook boss told the news agency that although Mark Zuckerberg has no plans of leading the country, he does have an interest in getting involved in politics.

"There is absolutely a possibility that Mark may choose to play a stronger role in the political system and political debates," he said.

According to The Telegraph, Mark Zuckerberg has previously commented about Donald Trump's political plans during the campaign.

"I hear fearful voices calling for building walls and distancing people they label as others. For blocking free expression, for slowing immigration, reducing trade, and in some cases around the world even cutting access to the internet," he said. "It takes courage to choose hope over fear."

