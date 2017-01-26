Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel Moon Mars international space station

Cycler Spaceship: This Inflatable Spacecraft Could Take Non-Astronauts To The Moon

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 05:49 AM EST
Cycler will take you to an incredible ride to the Moon.
(Photo : Science Channel/YouTube Screenshot)

Good news, aspiring space travelers! Exploring the Solar System could finally be possible for non-astronauts.

Irish Mirror reported that a spacecraft named Cycler would take tourists to space with a whopping price of £8 million (more than $10 million) per ticket. Launching at an astonishing speed of 25,000 mph, Cycler could transport 12 tourists along with four astronauts to the Moon within a six-day travel.

According to developers, the spacecraft will slow down at an orbital speed of 5,000 mph once it leaves the Earth's atmosphere. This space tour will give passengers a remarkable experience of orbiting the Moon, traveling close to the stars and hanging around in microgravity.

Who knows? They might meet some extraterrestrial spaceships, too.

The largest section of the Cycler spaceship was designed with three "space wagons" made from inflatable modules. Two of these modules will hold sleeping quarters for passengers on the first capsule, a dining area and a viewing lounge on the second and the crew's sleeping quarters and storage facility on the third. The spacecraft was designed with contributing components from rocket manufacturers SpaceX and Bigelow Aerospace.

"I believe that a spacecraft like the Cycler could serve as a modular prototype to test multiple technologies assembled together and demonstrate on a small scale that this vision can be accomplished," Canadian designer Charles Bombardier said. "It would also become a way to 'kickstart' the space tourism industry and develop space travel."

When the spacecraft is successfully tested, the designers are hoping to take passengers on a deep space tour to Mars, one of its moons, Phobos, and asteroids.

According to The Sun, the Cycler spacecraft was inspired by Buzz Aldrin's legendary Mars Cycler.

"The Cycler system alters the philosophy behind a Mars program," Aldrin explained. "It makes possible the dream of regular flights to the Red Planet and a permanent human presence there. That's the only way we'll ever succeed in taking mankind's next giant leap: a subway-in-the-sky between our planet and our future second home."

