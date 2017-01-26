Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel Moon Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Unofficial National Parks Account Stands Up To Trump By Trolling

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Yellowstone
Unofficial National Park Service account trolls the new POTUS regarding his stance on climate change.
(Photo : Michael Smith/Getty Images)

The U.S. National Park Service made its way in social media through tweeting gorgeous photos of different national parks including Yosemite, Yellowstone and others. However, it took a different turn soon as the new U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office.

According to CNN, a Twitter account that claimed to be run by park service employees (with the handle @AltNatParkSer) published a tweet going after Trump, saying, "Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time."

There had been no confirmation regarding the creator and operator of the said account. But it has over 700,000 followers and counting. However, the anonymous group did claim to be National Park Service employees who are fighting the new Trump administration for putting a muzzle on federal workers, including the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Washington Post claimed to have reached out to the group without much success, although it did respond, "We will not be identifying ourselves due to the anger and threats coming from President Trump's loyalists. We are just here to push the science that is being dismantled by the current administration."

The unofficial National Parks Service Twitter account had been tweeting out facts about climate change, some of which are jabs at the Trump administration. In turn, the administration sent orders to the EPA, National Park Service and Forest service to stop releasing facts about climate, decline calls from reporters and even drop scheduled meetings with the media.

@AltUSNatParkService also offered a reminder that climate scientists say climate change is real. This indicates as well that scientists around the world are certain that human activity has been the main driving force behind global warming.

The account also led other protests including @AltUSNationalParkService, @AltNatParkService, @AltParkService, @AltNatParkSer and @AltUSEPA. In a similar vein, the Death Valley National Park also tweeted about the discrimination that led to internment camps during the Second World War, around the same day Trump released harsher immigration screens for Muslim refugees.

TagsNational Park, Donald Trump, Climate Change

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Donald Trump’s Stand On Climate Change Remains Controversial

Barack Obama Permanently Bans Drilling In Atlantic And Arctic

Electoral College Makes It Official: Donald Trump, New POTUS

US Intelligence: Vladimir Putin Personally Involved In US Election

Trump’s Team Denies Questionnaire Sent To Energy Department

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Cycler Spaceship: This Inflatable Spacecraft Could Take Non-Astronauts To The Moon
Detailed Earth Image

NASA's GOES-16 Satellite Captures The Most Detailed Images Of Earth
Waters Off Rhode Island Host First Marine-Based Wind Farm In The U.S.

Clean Energy: Agreement To Build The Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The US Approved
NASA Rover Sends Mars Images Back To Earth

Mars Opportunity Rover Celebrates 13 Years In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In Fish And Other Sea Food Items
  2. The Great American Eclipse: Here's How Citizens Could Contribute To Science
  3. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  1. 'I Shouldn’t Have Done That' 35% Of Women Think After A One-Night Stand, Study Reveals
  2. Volcanic Eruption Happened Again! This Time It Is In Mexico (Video)
  3. NASA's GOES-16 Satellite Captures The Most Detailed Images Of Earth
  4. Space Bullying: Failed Planets Might Have Caused The Earth's Scars
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Aerial View Of Mount Everest

Mount Everest: The World's Tallest Peak Shrank After A Massive Earthquake In Nepal?
Graphene Radical Tennis Racket

A Simple Way To Mass-Produce Graphene With Just Three Ingredients Discovered
Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic?

Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In Fish And Other Sea Food Items
Yellowstone

Unofficial National Parks Account Stands Up To Trump By Trolling
Real Time Analytics