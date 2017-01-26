Unofficial National Parks Account Stands Up To Trump By Trolling

Unofficial National Park Service account trolls the new POTUS regarding his stance on climate change.

The U.S. National Park Service made its way in social media through tweeting gorgeous photos of different national parks including Yosemite, Yellowstone and others. However, it took a different turn soon as the new U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office.

According to CNN, a Twitter account that claimed to be run by park service employees (with the handle @AltNatParkSer) published a tweet going after Trump, saying, "Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time."

There had been no confirmation regarding the creator and operator of the said account. But it has over 700,000 followers and counting. However, the anonymous group did claim to be National Park Service employees who are fighting the new Trump administration for putting a muzzle on federal workers, including the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Washington Post claimed to have reached out to the group without much success, although it did respond, "We will not be identifying ourselves due to the anger and threats coming from President Trump's loyalists. We are just here to push the science that is being dismantled by the current administration."

The unofficial National Parks Service Twitter account had been tweeting out facts about climate change, some of which are jabs at the Trump administration. In turn, the administration sent orders to the EPA, National Park Service and Forest service to stop releasing facts about climate, decline calls from reporters and even drop scheduled meetings with the media.

@AltUSNatParkService also offered a reminder that climate scientists say climate change is real. This indicates as well that scientists around the world are certain that human activity has been the main driving force behind global warming.

The account also led other protests including @AltUSNationalParkService, @AltNatParkService, @AltParkService, @AltNatParkSer and @AltUSEPA. In a similar vein, the Death Valley National Park also tweeted about the discrimination that led to internment camps during the Second World War, around the same day Trump released harsher immigration screens for Muslim refugees.

