Aliens Built A Massive Base In Antarctica? UFO Hunters Spotted An 'Alien Ship' Hidden In South Pole

UFO hunters discovered an "alien ship" that is like a disc poking out of a cave in the South Pole, Antarctica.

(Photo : secureteam10/YouTube screenshot)

UFO hunters found an "alien ship" hidden inside a cave near the South Pole based on the Google Earth satellite images of Antarctica. This generates speculations and conspiracies that there might be lost alien civilizations in Antarctica.

YouTube investigators are now examining the discovery and had called the Secure Team to scrutinize it. The team found a disc that looks like an "alien ship" poking out of a cave near the South Pole in Antarctica. The Secure Team described the discovery as a bombshell and one of the most obvious unnatural and anomalous structures it has found at the South Pole, according to The Sun.

Several discoveries have been seen lately in Antarctica such as a large pyramid under the ice shelf. Earlier this year, Corey Goode, the secret space program whistleblower, witnessed the first scientific excavations of ruins from an ancient frozen civilization under the two miles of ice in Antarctica.

According to Exopolitics, Goode said that the discoveries dated back to the first Nazi German expedition in 1939. On the other hand, only in 2002 that archaeologists have been allowed to excavate it.

Goode, together with the senior officer within a USAF-led secret space program whom he dubbed as "Sigmund," shared his knowledge about the Antarctica excavations. These include the discovery of a civilization led by 10 to 12-foot-tall "Pre-Adamites" with elongated skulls. They said that these Pre-Adamites with extraterrestrial origin arrived on Earth about 55,000 years ago were based in Antarctica. They had been flash frozen in a cataclysmic phenomenon that happened about 12,000 years ago, according to Exopolitics.

There were many strange and unexplained findings uncovered in the polar regions. Some speculated that aliens built a massive base in Antarctica. Secure Team stated that to this day, scientists have no idea or way to discover exactly what is buried deep under this thick ice shelf. It further said that this continent has been shrouded in a mystery of its own for years now.

