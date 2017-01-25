Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel Mars international space station ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Cannabis Health Effects: The Good, The Bad And The Uncertain Consequences

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 04:00 AM EST
Cannabis Plant
The federal panel advisory lists nearly 100 health effects of marijuana.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While the medical use of marijuana has been made legal in 28 states as well as the District of Columbia, a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine urgently calls for further studies on both of its positive and negative health effects.

Sci-Tech Today reported that the federal advisory panel urges for national effort to go into a deeper study on the effects of cannabis to public health. The report gathered about 100 conclusions on marijuana's health effects based on comprehensive reviews of statistical studies since 1999. However, with the given amount of research, they still appear to fall short in data.

Though there have been studies proving that cannabis use could relieve chronic pain and nausea among adults, particularly those who undergo chemotherapy, some studies suggest that marijuana has also been linked to schizophrenia and other depressive disorders.

There are also varying degrees of evidence that marijuana could ease spasms in multiple sclerosis and muscle stiffness. However, there is still an insufficient amount of evidence on whether it is effective in treating cancers, epilepsy, some Parkinson's disease symptoms and irritable bowel syndrome.

Since the recreational use of marijuana is now legal in eight states, committee head Dr. Marie McCormick of Harvard School of Public Health warns that "there's very little to guide them." According to the report, this lack of information "poses a public health risk." The government has not been helping much on this issue, given the several regulatory laws that limited scientific research.

"This growing acceptance, accessibility, and use of cannabis and its derivatives have raised important public health concerns. Moreover, the lack of any aggregated knowledge of cannabis-related health effects has led to uncertainty about what, if any, are the harms or benefits from its use," Dr. McCormick said in a press release. "As laws and policies continue to change, research must also."

TagsMarijuana, Cannabis, Cannabis Health Effects

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Drug And Alcohol Addict Turns To Painting For Recovery

Cannabis Use Disorder: Is There Really Such A Thing?

Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect

Dangers Of Daydreaming: How Dreams Turn Into Real Life Nightmares

Marijuana Side Effects: Regular Cannabis Use May Affect Vision

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Space Collision

Space Bullying: Failed Planets Might Have Caused The Earth's Scars
Budapest From Space Station

This Is How Budapest Looks From Space
Chang’e-5 Lunar Probe

China To Launch New Lunar Probe ‘Chang’e-5’, To Bring Back Rocks From The Moon
Nature Of Mars

Biofilms: Dried Slime Could Help Microbes Survive In The Salty Waters Of Mars

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  2. Did Aliens Just Give Humans A Sneak Peek Of Extraterrestrial Dimension?
  3. Attention Pet Lovers: Smoking Does Not Only Affect Children But It Also Affects Pets, New Study Suggests
  1. NASA's Juno Spacecraft Makes A Close Approach To Jupiter
  2. Sexual Minority Has Greater Risk Of Suicidal Behavior, Survey Finds
  3. Physicists Get Major Breakthrough On 'Star Wars' Holograms
  4. A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

SpaceX

SpaceX Gets Ready For Relaunch On Jan. 30, Plans To Launch At NASA's Kennedy Space Center
Pope Francis Greets Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas

Signs Of The End Times: Did The Pope's Meeting With Abbas Fulfill Ishmael And Esau's Alliance Prophecy?
Galaxies And Dark Matter

Dwarf Galaxies Shed Light On Dark Matter
"The Space Between Us"

'The Space Between Us': An Interplanetary Love Story
Real Time Analytics