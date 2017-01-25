Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel Mars international space station ISS

The Swarming Of Sharks Off The Coast Of Israel Fulfills The Prophecies In The Bible

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Another End of Days prophecy is fulfilled with the emergence of the sandbar and dusky sharks off the coast of the Israeli city of Hadera. (Image for representation below. Please see the actual image in the video below.)
Scientists cannot explain the emergence of multitudes of the sandbar and dusky sharks off the coast of the Israeli city of Hadera this week. On the other hand, the Bible could explain it as the prophecies being described in the Books of Ezekiel and Zechariah.

These sharks that could grow up to three meters in length gathered off a coastal electricity plant in northern Israel, in which the waters are warmer. There is this Hadera plant that uses seawater to cool its turbines and discharges the warmer water back into the sea.

The scientists do not fully understand their increasing numbers and their odd behaviors. Ruth Yahel, the marine ecologist at Nature and Parks Authority, said that the sharks like being in the warm waters. On the other hand, they do not know exactly why. She further said that one can see these sharks drawn to the warm water. They enter its stream and fly out with the stream, perform a Rondo-like dance, circle around and do it again.

The populations of sharks in the Mediterranean are declining. On the other hand, in the off coasts of Israel, they have been increasing in numbers in recent years, according to Phys.org.

Meanwhile, Breaking Israel News reports that the marine phenomenon could be the prophecy described in Chapter 38 in the Book of Ezekiel. This accompanies the war of Gog and Magog, leading in Messiah. It says, "Surely in that day there shall be a great shaking in the land of Yisrael; so that the fishes of the sea and the fowls of the heaven and the beasts of the field and all creeping things that creep upon the ground and all the men that are upon the face of the earth shall shake at My presence."

In End of Days prophecy, the fish also play a significant role. In the prophecy of Zechariah 14:8, it is theorized that in the days of Messiah, a river will flow from Jerusalem down in two directions, namely the eastward towards the Dead Sea and the westward towards the Mediterranean.

In Ezekiel 47: 9, it is written that the Messianic waters will be teeming with fish on the shores of the Dead Sea. This has been fulfilled when last summer, it was reported that there was an emergence of marine life on the shores of the Dead Sea.

