Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Abortion In Texas Has A Decrease In Number; Further Travel Distance To Abortion Clinics Plays A Role

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 05:02 AM EST
Pro-Life Rally Held Ahead Of Democratic National Convention In Philadelphia
The increase of travel distance in the abortion found a link in the decrease of abortion.
(Photo : Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Abortion in Texas has recently declined in numbers. The current report shows a Texas law that later becomes unconstitutional. A new study suggests that the increased travel distances going to the abortion clinics in the state resulted to have lowered the number of abortions.

Consumer Health Day reported that the abortion law in Texas was enacted in 2013. However, the researchers said that the U.S. Supreme Court struck it down in 2016. But 24 abortion clinics have already closed down in the state. It simply means that women in some of the areas in the state had to travel farther to end their pregnancies.

The researchers have found out that there is a 50 percent drop in the number of abortions in the counties where the distance to the nearest abortion facility has an increase of 100 miles or more. In the study that is published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, an author said that there was virtually no change in the counties that did not have an abortion provider in 2014 or did not have a change in the distance to the nearest abortion facility.

Overall, according to the state data, abortion in Texas decreased by 18.5 percent between the years 2012 and 2014. The falloff was closely associated with a significant drop in the abortion centers, from 41 to 17 between 2013 and 2016.

However, the study did not prove any connection between the law and the subsequent decline in abortions. 

The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the Texas abortion law in June 2016, the ruling of two of its provisions unconstitutional.

Dr. Daniel Grossman, a researcher, said that, "Our study gives further insight into the ways that the clinic closures due to Texas' restrictive law resulted in an undue burden on women seeking access to abortion care in Texas," according to Health.

TagsAbortion, abortion news, U.S. Supreme Court, Dr. Daniel Grossman

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Attention Pet Lovers: Smoking Does Not Only Affect Children But It Also Affects ...

Sexual Minority Has Greater Risk Of Suicidal Behavior, Survey Finds

HIV News: People With Mental Illness Have Low Number Of HIV Testing; Researchers...

Skin Cancer: Experts Suggest Teaching Tattoo Artist How To Identify Skin Lesions...

'Superbug' Must Be Monitored; More Widespread Than Previously Known

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

A Mock Journey To Mars

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
Studying

This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
Thomas Pesquet

Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed
Wolf 1061c

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Earth-Like Planet Is Probably More Like Venus, New Study Says
  2. HIV News: People With Mental Illness Have Low Number Of HIV Testing; Researchers Suggest To Have Them Tested
  3. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  1. Curiosity Rover Spotted A Mars Rock That May Be A Meteorite
  2. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  3. Tornadoes, Deadly Storm Hit Southeast US; 19 People Killed, 60 Injured
  4. Did Aliens Just Give Humans A Sneak Peek Of Extraterrestrial Dimension?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Caspian Tigers

Extinct Massive Caspian Tigers To Be 'Brought Back To Life'
Solar Flare

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger
ISRO

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
Laser Light Show

Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
Real Time Analytics