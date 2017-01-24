This Is How Budapest Looks From Space

ISS crew member Thomas Pesquet has recently shared a photo of Budapest taken from space.

(Photo : Space Videos/YouTube screenshot)

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) give people a "space perspective" time and again of how Earth looks like from far above by sharing some really spectacular photos captured from the space laboratory. The recent addition to the various beautiful photos that ISS crew members have shared in the past is a breathtaking image of Budapest taken by Thomas Pesquet, member of Expedition 50/51.

Captioned ''Both sides of the Danube showing Buda & Pest in 1 picture... #Budapest! #Budapest, capitale thermale sur le Danube,'' the image was uploaded on Pesquet's Twitter account. Thomas Pesquet is a French astronaut of the European Space Agency (ESA) who served as Flight Engineer 5 during Expedition 50 during October to November 2016. He is currently Flight Engineer 2 for the first part of Expedition 51 that covers the duration of November 2016 to February 2017. Pesquet also completed his first spacewalk earlier this month in January.

The ISS is the largest artificial satellite in space that orbits the Earth. The flying space laboratory is so huge that it can be seen from the Earth even with the naked eyes. To spot the ISS from the local area, one can visit the ISS sighting web page and search for their locations in the search bar, following which ISS watching enthusiasts can know the date and time when the space laboratory will be above their region and be visible to the naked eye.

The ISS looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky. However, it will be moving comparatively faster than an airplane and will not have flashing lights or change direction.

The space station revolves around the planet 15 times in a day. It acts a zero gravity space environment research laboratory. Astronauts aboard the ISS conduct experiments in meteorology, astronomy, physics, human biology, biology and other fields.

