Did Aliens Just Give Humans A Sneak Peek Of Extraterrestrial Dimension?

Alien hunters claim that this floating city over China is a sneak peek to an alien dimension.

(Photo : Now You Know/YouTube screenshot)

A floating city seen over Yueyang City in China sparked allegations of another dimension.

Express UK reported that a video showing a floating urban setting went viral on YouTube as it prompted various theories on what it must have been. Thousands of people at Yueyang were able to witness it firsthand, claiming it could be a preview of an extraterrestrial dimension.

This was not the first time that such phenomenon has occurred in the smoggy country of China, though. A floating city also appeared over Foshan in Guandong province in October 2015, as well as in the province of Jiangxi a few days after.

Alien hunter Scott C. Waring, an editor of the website ufosightingsdaily.com, published his thoughts on his blog, saying, "Aliens are highly interested in China as you can see."

"I believe that this is a UFO mothership that is using the China smog problem for its own benefit so that it can make a rare appearance by flying low and doing some serious research on the humans in Yueyang city," he wrote.

Meanwhile, some conspiracy theorists argue that this was a test view of NASA's Project Blue Beam. This holographic project will reportedly stage the fake second coming of Jesus Christ that will deceive and control people into a fake religion.

"The show will consist of laser projection of multiple holographic images to different parts of the world, each receiving a different message according to predominating regional/national religious faith," said Canadian conspiracy theorist Serge Monast as quoted by News.com.au.

Despite these strange theories, weather experts explained that the occurrence was just an optical illusion called "Fata Morgana." Fata Morgana is the light reflecting from a distant object on land or sea, such as boats, bending through a cold or dense air and distorted in shapes like castles or skyscrapers appearing on the horizon.

