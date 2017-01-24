Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Sharks Gather Off The Coast Of Israel Seeking Warm Waters

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 02:53 AM EST
Sharks gather off the coast of Israel as warm waters attract them to the area.
Sharks were found off the coast of an electric power plant in Northern Israel lately, where waters are significantly warmer. Of course, due to their nature, local authorities warned people on Monday to keep away from the predators.

This is especially considered after images of the sharks created a stir among divers, who are seeking to "ultimate thrill" of swimming with the great fishes. Middle East Eye noted that dozens of sandbar and dusky sharks, which can reach up to 10 feet long, are attracted to the waters of the Hadera plant, as the company uses seawater to cool their turbines, leaving the warmer water to get back to the sea.

The Israeli Anture and Parks Authority, as well as the Israel diving Authority, issued a warning to protect not only the public but the sharks as well. Marine ecologist Ruth Yahel shared that it is a known fact that sharks prefer warm waters, although the reasons are unknown. Yahel shared, "You can see they're drawn to the warm water -- they enter its stream and perform a Rondo-like dance, fly out with the stream, circle around and do it again."

Japan Times also noted that there had been a steady growth of the number of sharks seeking warmer spots off Israel's Mediterranean coast. A reason to their presence may also be explained by the abundance of preys in the area, as well as protection from parasites. Their presence could even be a meeting point for mating.

However, these are mere theories. Yahel pointed out that the populations in the Mediterranean are actually in decline, leading to the impression that they are arriving in the Israeli coast more. They might as well stay. There have been no recorded incidents of these sharks attacking people, however -- at least, not in the last few decades.

