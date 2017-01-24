Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New Zealand To Launch A Rocket To The Moon

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 03:20 AM EST
World's First Battery-Powered Rocket Engine To Make Space More Accessible
RocketLab CEO Peter Beck poses for a portrait at the company's Auckland headquarters on June 10, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Rutherford, a battery-powered rocket engine printed on 3D parts developed by New Zealand space technology company, RocketLab, is set to reduce the cost for companies to send satellites to space by as much as US$5-45 million. Test flights will begin this year with a goal to provide commercial launch operations by 2016.

(Photo : Phil Walter/Getty Images)

New Zealand is now joining the ambitious space race just like the U.S., Russia and China. It will test launches in the coming months to send a rocket to the Moon.

Peter Beck, who founded the Rocket Lab in 2006, said that they recently qualified the first stage of the vehicle. He further said that this was the last major technical milestone ahead of the first test flight. They are now completing various final checks and working through international licensing.

Rocket Lab is in partnership with the United States Moon Express in agreement to send three rockets to the Moon as soon as 2017. The three test launches are scheduled for the coming months on the east coast of the North island between Napier and Gisborne. This will be followed by several commercial missions, according to NZ Herald.

The financial investors of Rocket Lab are the Silicon Valley venture capitalists, Sir Stephen Tindall's K1W1 investment fund and Lockheed Martin. It received up to $25 million of government funding for five years. Rocket Lab also signed a Commercial Space Launch Act Agreement with NASA. The company could then utilize NASA resources including facilities, personnel and equipment for launch efforts, according to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

Meanwhile, Moon Express is a San Francisco-based company that focuses on building sustainable, full-service space exploration business. It aims to achieve the Google Lunar XPRIZE, which is a competition to land a privately funded spacecraft on the Moon. The company received a $1 million grant from Google earlier this year.

With regard to the dates of the commercial launches, Beck said that they will announce the completion of the test flight program. Likewise, they will also make further announcements once the test flight phase is completed.

TagsNew Zealand, Rocket Lab, Moon, Rocket, Moon Express

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Say...

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger

Daphnis: NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Captures Image Of 'Wavemaker' Saturn's Moon

Curiosity Rover Spotted A Mars' Rock That May Be A Meteorite

Three New Gas Giant Exoplanets Discovered

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

A Mock Journey To Mars

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
Studying

This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
Thomas Pesquet

Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed
Wolf 1061c

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Earth-Like Planet Is Probably More Like Venus, New Study Says
  2. HIV News: People With Mental Illness Have Low Number Of HIV Testing; Researchers Suggest To Have Them Tested
  3. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  1. Curiosity Rover Spotted A Mars Rock That May Be A Meteorite
  2. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  3. Tornadoes, Deadly Storm Hit Southeast US; 19 People Killed, 60 Injured
  4. Did Aliens Just Give Humans A Sneak Peek Of Extraterrestrial Dimension?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Caspian Tigers

Extinct Massive Caspian Tigers To Be 'Brought Back To Life'
Solar Flare

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger
ISRO

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
Laser Light Show

Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
Real Time Analytics