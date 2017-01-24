Tornadoes, Deadly Storm Hit Southeast US; 19 People Killed, 60 Injured

A violent storm devastated the Southeast in the United States during the weekend. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual images in the video below.)

A deadly storm that generated tornadoes hit the Southeast in the U.S. during the weekend. It took 19 lives and over 60 people injured. Damages also include ruined mobile homes, uprooted trees and other casualties.

Communities from Mississippi to Georgia were the most affected. Meanwhile, the violent weather continually threatened till Sunday night the areas in South Carolina and north Florida. The National Weather Service stated that one woman was injured when two tornadoes hit South Carolina during the weekend, according to CBS News.

Meanwhile, in South Georgia, a tornado destroyed a mobile home park last Sunday. It killed seven people and ruined half of its structures. It is also reported that another four people died in the same area and 23 people injured.

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said that the dead people were found in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties in southern Georgia. She further said that the deaths were related to extreme weather but could not specify whether tornadoes were the cause, as noted by Fox News.

There were other deaths reported in Georgia and several more injured. President Donald Trump stated during a White House ceremony that tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong. He added that they suffered greatly and they will be helping the state of Georgia. Mr. Trump had spoken with Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and gave his sincerest condolences for the family of the people whose lives were taken during the violent storm.

Patrick Marsh from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said that while the central part of the U.S. has a defined tornado season -- the spring -- the risk of tornadoes never really goes to zero for most of the year in the Southeast. He further said that the last time the prediction center issued a high-risk weather outlook was in 2014. He added that Sunday marked only the third time since 2000 that any part of Florida had been at a high risk for severe weather and it is a rare event in this area.

