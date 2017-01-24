Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Donald Trump To ‘Unlock The Mysteries Of Space’; What Did Inauguration Speech Imply?

Sam D
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Donald Trump's Inauguration Speech
Donald Trump promises to 'unlock the mysteries of space' as POTUS.
(Photo : ABC News/YouTube screenshot)

Donald Trump has promised to "unlock the mysteries of space" during his tenure as the U.S. President. The statement was the first to be made during his inauguration speech alongside various other future commitments.

"We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow," Trump said. "A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions." However, it was not clear which mysteries pertaining to space that he was looking forward to unlock.

According to The Independent report, Donald Trump has disclosed little about his plans related to space and exploration. However, what the 45th U.S. President suggested during the inaugural address implies that he is interested in exploring the Solar System and beyond. Consequently, many want to increase NASA's budget to carry out the related work.

Earlier, at a rally that took place two weeks before the election, Donald Trump said that he would make the U.S. lead the way into the stars by looking toward focusing on exploring deep space and "free NASA from the restriction of serving primarily as a logistics agency for low-Earth orbit activity." He also said that NASA's focus and goal should be human exploration of the entire universe by the end of the 21st century. Incidentally, Donald Trump also implied that he wants to defund NASA's climate change analysis work, because that can be better handled by other agencies.

President Donald Trump's statements about space exploration and travel seem to suggest that he will support the involvement of private businesses in this field, a trend that also increased during Barack Obama's presidency. According to The Daily Caller, the President's inaugural speech also lends credence to reports that Donald Trump discussed sending humans to Mars in a private meeting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk earlier last week.

TagsDonald Trump, NASA, Inaugural Address, Inauguration Speech, US President Trump, Trump Inauguration Speech

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Donald Trump’s Space Plans: Wants NASA To Focus On Mars And Europa

Trump To Scrap NASA's ‘Politically Correct’ Climate Research, Chooses Space ...

Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Y...

This Is How Budapest Looks From Space

Space Bullying: Failed Planets Might Have Caused The Earth's Scars

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

A Mock Journey To Mars

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
Studying

This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
Thomas Pesquet

Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed
Wolf 1061c

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Earth-Like Planet Is Probably More Like Venus, New Study Says
  2. HIV News: People With Mental Illness Have Low Number Of HIV Testing; Researchers Suggest To Have Them Tested
  3. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  1. Curiosity Rover Spotted A Mars Rock That May Be A Meteorite
  2. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  3. Tornadoes, Deadly Storm Hit Southeast US; 19 People Killed, 60 Injured
  4. Did Aliens Just Give Humans A Sneak Peek Of Extraterrestrial Dimension?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Caspian Tigers

Extinct Massive Caspian Tigers To Be 'Brought Back To Life'
Solar Flare

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger
ISRO

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
Laser Light Show

Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
Real Time Analytics