Donald Trump To ‘Unlock The Mysteries Of Space’; What Did Inauguration Speech Imply?

Donald Trump promises to 'unlock the mysteries of space' as POTUS.

(Photo : ABC News/YouTube screenshot)

Donald Trump has promised to "unlock the mysteries of space" during his tenure as the U.S. President. The statement was the first to be made during his inauguration speech alongside various other future commitments.

"We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow," Trump said. "A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions." However, it was not clear which mysteries pertaining to space that he was looking forward to unlock.

According to The Independent report, Donald Trump has disclosed little about his plans related to space and exploration. However, what the 45th U.S. President suggested during the inaugural address implies that he is interested in exploring the Solar System and beyond. Consequently, many want to increase NASA's budget to carry out the related work.

Earlier, at a rally that took place two weeks before the election, Donald Trump said that he would make the U.S. lead the way into the stars by looking toward focusing on exploring deep space and "free NASA from the restriction of serving primarily as a logistics agency for low-Earth orbit activity." He also said that NASA's focus and goal should be human exploration of the entire universe by the end of the 21st century. Incidentally, Donald Trump also implied that he wants to defund NASA's climate change analysis work, because that can be better handled by other agencies.

President Donald Trump's statements about space exploration and travel seem to suggest that he will support the involvement of private businesses in this field, a trend that also increased during Barack Obama's presidency. According to The Daily Caller, the President's inaugural speech also lends credence to reports that Donald Trump discussed sending humans to Mars in a private meeting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk earlier last week.

