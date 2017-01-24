Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel ISS Mars international space station

'The Space Between Us': An Interplanetary Love Story

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 03:00 AM EST
"The Space Between Us"
Gardner and Tulsa's romance in microgravity.
(Photo : Latest Movie Trailers/YouTube screenshot)

A new sci-fi movie tells a a love story between two humans on different planets.

Space.com reported that the new movie, The Space Between Us, depicts a budding romance of 16-year-old Gardner, who was born by an astronaut mother and lives on Mars, and Tulsa, a regular Earthling he fell in love with.

Gardner (Asa Butterfield) and Tulsa (Britt Robertson) met online when he was just searching for somebody to connect with, trying to discover what being a human was really like. As he began to get interested in her, he started exposing himself to romantic movies, turning him to a Martian Romeo that he has become.

When sparks began to fly, Gardner decided to visit the Earth, risking his life just to be with her. His body has adapted the atmosphere in Mars, making it impossible for him to handle Earth's gravity for too long. Despite the danger, he hops into a spacecraft and was launched into space.

After seven months of traveling to another planet, Gardner arrives on Earth and found Tulsa. The couple then took on a romantic adventure as she lets him experience life on Earth -- a series of fun and eye-opening moments that gave a whole new meaning to each of their lives.

"Gardner has a naïve take to him. There is a part of him that is everything is so new and fresh and that's beautiful to her [Tulsa] even though she won't admit it," Robertson says of Butterfield's role.

"What I love about this story is that it's a very universal movie," says The Space Between Us director Peter Chelsom in the movie's behind the scenes video. "Is it about Mars? Is it about America? No. They're just devices to tell a love story."

Find out if Gardner did survive life on Earth when The Space Between Us shows on Feb. 3 in theaters worldwide.

