Attention Pet Lovers: Smoking Does Not Only Affect Children But It Also Affects Pets, New Study Suggests

Secondhand smoke can also affect pets.

(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As many would know, there are some hazardous effects of secondhand smoke. The new research suggests that it does not only harm people but it also brings danger to pets, such as dogs, cats and other pets, a veterinarian warns.

Dr. Carmela Stamper with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that, "If 58 million non-smoking adults and children are exposed to tobacco smoke, imagine how many pets are exposed at the same time."

According to the agency, just like humans, pets are also at risk from cigarette smoke residue that gets on clothes, skin, furniture, carpets and other household items. It is known to be a "third-hand smoke."

In a news release by the FDA, Dr. Stamper said that, "Like children, dogs and cats spend a lot of time on or near the floor, where tobacco smoke residue concentrates in house dust, carpets, and rugs. Then, it gets on their fur," according to Consumer Health Day.

She also explained that the "Dogs, cats and children not only breathe these harmful substances in, but pets can also ingest them by licking their owner's hair, skin, and clothes." The pets can also swallow the chemical residue when they normally groom themselves or groom other pet.

Also, Dr. Stamper added that other dogs are much at higher risk of nose and lung cancer. She said that certain dog breeds have a higher risk, depending on the length of its nose. As it is, tobacco smoke has an effect on the size of the nose, according to UPI.

According to the FDA, as for the cat lovers, owners who smoke more than a pack of cigarettes a day have a triple increased risk of lymphoma. It is a cancer of the immune system.

Meanwhile, smoking can also put other pets in danger. These include birds, fish and guinea pigs, Dr. Stamper added.

