Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

This Earth-Like Planet Is Probably More Like Venus, New Study Says

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 04:10 AM EST
Wolf 1061c
Can humans survive on this Earth-like planet?
(Photo : The Cosmos News/YouTube screenshot)

While the discovery of an Earth-like planet gives scientists hope in finding another habitable world, a recent study warns this exoplanet may not really be as friendly to life as what they have thought.

The Christian Science Monitor reported that scientists previously found a "super-Earth" orbiting a star named Wolf 1061. The exoplanet dubbed as Wolf 1061c was qualified to fall within the habitable zone, also known as the "Goldilocks zone," due to its temperature being just right for liquid water -- an indicating factor of a planet's sufficiency for life.

Wolf 1061c is believed to be located 14 lightyears away from Earth (about 84 trillion miles) and falls between "conservative habitable zone limits of 0.092 to 0.18 AU and optimistic limits of 0.073 to 0.19 AU" from its host star.

Although Wolf 1061c looked a bit promising to scientists, Professor Stephen Kane, an astrophysicist at San Francisco State University, warns that "super-Earth" may end up being more of a Venus-like planet.

"A planet that's too close would be too hot. If it's too far, it may be too cold and any water would freeze, which is what happens on Mars. Conversely, when planets warm, a 'runaway greenhouse effect' can occur where heat gets trapped in the atmosphere," Kane told Sci News. "It's close enough to Wolf 1061 where it's looking suspiciously like a runaway greenhouse."

A "runaway greenhouse" is a condition that occurred in Venus. According to researchers, the Earth's sister planet previously held oceans of its own. However, the planet's giant volcanoes blew massive amounts of carbon dioxide that contaminated the air, in addition to the Sun's intense heat that boiled the oceans away. This phenomenon left Venus with a dangerously thick atmosphere and a temperature as hot as 880 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wolf 1061c may look suspicious for now. But Kane is looking forward to further research in coming up with a more precise observation on the planet's surface.

TagsEarth-like planet, Wolf 1061c, Wolf 1061, Habitable planet, Exoplanet, Super Earth, runaway greenhouse

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Asteroids Might Be Camouflaged Based On New Ceres Observation

Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas...

Did God Create Other Planets For Aliens? Astrophycisist Explains Scientific Evid...

What On Earth Is An Earth-Like Planet?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

A Mock Journey To Mars

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
Studying

This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
Thomas Pesquet

Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed
Wolf 1061c

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  2. Astronomers Prove Humans Are Made Of Stardust
  3. Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Bogoslof Volcano Eruption Produces 31,000 ft Ash Clouds; Future Eruptions Can Reshape The Whole Island
  3. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  4. Cause Of Death: Bleaching; 70% Of Japan's Coral Reef Is Found Dead, Survey Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Caspian Tigers

Extinct Massive Caspian Tigers To Be 'Brought Back To Life'
Solar Flare

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger
ISRO

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
Laser Light Show

Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
Real Time Analytics