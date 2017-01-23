India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says

A prominent NASA scientist said that India and the U.S. must collaborate more on space exploration.

(Photo : Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images)

A NASA scientist said that India and the U.S. must work together on space exploration and research. He acknowledged two young Indian astronomers, who discovered asteroids in 2010 that are identified by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) in the U.S.

Paul Rosen, the project scientist, NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), said that India and the U.S. should collaborate on such research programs. He further said that NASA is looking forward to inviting students from across the globe to participate in their space outreach programs, as noted by the Indian Express.

The two Indian astronomers who discovered the main belt asteroid with code 2010 PO24 are Amanjot Singh and Sahil Wadhwa. They are part of the All India Asteroid Search Campaign (AIASC) organized by Science Popularization Association of Communicators and Educators (SPACE), a New Delhi-based organization. It is in partnership with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration.

Singh stated that what started as an excuse for night-out with friends became a passion. He added that it is this passion that helped him succeed.

During the asteroid search campaign, the students from all around the world discovered almost 500 new rocks in space. These have to be confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Sachin Bahmba, the Chairman and Managing Director-SPACE Group, said that out of the 37 asteroids discovered worldwide in 2016, 27 have been discovered by Indian students.

Aryan Mishra, a 17-year-old astronomer who also discovered an asteroid in 2014, said that curiosity to explore the unknown and an opportunity provided by SPACE led her to the field of astronomy. She further said that for children living in a developing country like India, it is not easy to dream about space and the field of astronomy. On the other hand, she added that this change the mindset of people towards this field.

Meanwhile, 17-year old Yashraj Bhardwaj advised not to end one's doubt with nothing as this might lead to a huge discovery someday, as noted by News 18.

