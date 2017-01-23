Avalanche Destruction In Italy Causes 30 People Missing

The Italian village of Ruinaux buried beneath tons of snow, after a disastrous avalanche. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)

An avalanche hit Central Italy on Thursday and buried a four-star spa hotel known as Hotel Rigopiano. It is reported that about over 30 people had been inside the hotel when the avalanche happened.

The rescuers tried to save those people trapped inside the hotel, which was dragged about 30 feet from its foundations. Giampiero Parete, the chef vacationing at the hotel, asked his boss to call rescuers because his wife and two children were trapped inside the hotel. He survived because he left the hotel to buy medicine for his wife when the avalanche struck.

Quintino Marcella said that the hotel was submerged. Then, he called the rescue crew. On the other hand, no one believed him and the prefect's office said it was not true because everything was okay at the hotel. So, Marcella called other emergency numbers and caught someone who finally believed him and mobilized a rescue after more than two hours later, according to Popular Mechanics.

The rescue crew, firefighters, police and alpine experts came to search for survivors at the hotel till Sunday. Luca Cari, a spokesman for the firefighters, said that they have hope. Even though there are no signs of life, they could drill through a wall and suddenly there would be contact. He added that is what happened with other survivors.

Meanwhile, Alessandro Sciucchi, from the alpine rescue team, hoped for the heavier equipment because the snow is getting heavier. On the other hand, he was pessimistic that there aren't any signs of life and the hope is fading.

Nevertheless, the rescue teams are doing everything to save survivors. They also used sniffer dogs and scanning technology to try to pick up signs of mobile phones to identify any survivors, according to Telegraph.

