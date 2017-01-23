Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Avalanche Destruction In Italy Causes 30 People Missing

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Avalanche
The Italian village of Ruinaux buried beneath tons of snow, after a disastrous avalanche. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

An avalanche hit Central Italy on Thursday and buried a four-star spa hotel known as Hotel Rigopiano. It is reported that about over 30 people had been inside the hotel when the avalanche happened.

The rescuers tried to save those people trapped inside the hotel, which was dragged about 30 feet from its foundations. Giampiero Parete, the chef vacationing at the hotel, asked his boss to call rescuers because his wife and two children were trapped inside the hotel. He survived because he left the hotel to buy medicine for his wife when the avalanche struck.

Quintino Marcella said that the hotel was submerged. Then, he called the rescue crew. On the other hand, no one believed him and the prefect's office said it was not true because everything was okay at the hotel. So, Marcella called other emergency numbers and caught someone who finally believed him and mobilized a rescue after more than two hours later, according to Popular Mechanics.

The rescue crew, firefighters, police and alpine experts came to search for survivors at the hotel till Sunday. Luca Cari, a spokesman for the firefighters, said that they have hope. Even though there are no signs of life, they could drill through a wall and suddenly there would be contact. He added that is what happened with other survivors.

Meanwhile, Alessandro Sciucchi, from the alpine rescue team, hoped for the heavier equipment because the snow is getting heavier. On the other hand, he was pessimistic that there aren't any signs of life and the hope is fading.

Nevertheless, the rescue teams are doing everything to save survivors. They also used sniffer dogs and scanning technology to try to pick up signs of mobile phones to identify any survivors, according to Telegraph. 

Tagsavalanche, Central Italy, Italy, Survivors

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Mysterious 'Fairy Circles' In South Africa Finally Explained?

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)

A Mysterious Light Pillar Phenomenon Captured In Canada (Video)

A Disturbing Wall Of Frozen Fish Spotted On Lake Andes

Virgin Births: Scientists Baffled On Female Zebra Shark Gives Birth Without Mati...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

A Mock Journey To Mars

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
Studying

This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
Thomas Pesquet

Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed
Wolf 1061c

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  2. Astronomers Prove Humans Are Made Of Stardust
  3. Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Bogoslof Volcano Eruption Produces 31,000 ft Ash Clouds; Future Eruptions Can Reshape The Whole Island
  3. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  4. Cause Of Death: Bleaching; 70% Of Japan's Coral Reef Is Found Dead, Survey Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Caspian Tigers

Extinct Massive Caspian Tigers To Be 'Brought Back To Life'
Solar Flare

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger
ISRO

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
Laser Light Show

Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
Real Time Analytics