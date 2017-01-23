Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed

The 300 lucky Irish students will have a chance to talk to a real-life astronaut straight from the International Space Station.

(Photo : European Space Agency, ESA/YouTube screenshot)

Students will be lucky enough to have an interview with a real-life astronaut. The astronaut will be the recent spacewalker, Thomas Pesquet.

The exciting chance would happen to 300 Irish primary students. They will be able to talk to an astronaut straight from the International Space Station or the ISS.

The students and their 50 teachers from schools in counties Limerick, Kildare and Tipperary will have the chance to talk to the European Space Agency, spacewalk star, astronaut Thomas Pesquet. This will happen on Jan. 24, Tuesday, according to Leinster Leader.

Also, they will be joined by students coming from Portugal and Romania. They will also have the chance to ask astronaut Thomas Pesquet different questions. However, the questions that the students will ask runs around a theme of how to use space in humans' daily lives.

The short interview with astronaut Thomas Pesquet is part of a range of educational activities given by the European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO) project and will happen at Limerick Insitute of Technology.

The ESERO Ireland manager, Stephanie O'Neill, explained that ESERO is run by the European Space Agency and Science Foundation Ireland. Thus, O'Neill told The Journal that the event is part of their educational program. It is the first time they have organized this event. "I think it'll be very exciting - it's not every day you get an opportunity to talk to an astronaut, never mind an astronaut that's actually on the space station," she said.

As follows, the talk between the students and astronaut Thomas Pasquet will be live-streamed. It will happen from 3 p.m. tomorrow. Here is the link for you to witness this amazing event.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news