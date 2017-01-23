Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 03:40 AM EST
Solar Flare
Humanity is endangered when the planet Earth is hit by cosmic catastrophes.

(Photo : SOHO/Getty Images)

The planet Earth could be subject to cosmic catastrophes there in the outer space. This makes the safety of humanity be jeopardized, too, in case the Earth is hit with such a cosmic disaster.

The fate of the planet Earth relies on the Supreme Being whether it will be hit by any cosmic catastrophes or not. Meanwhile, The Independent shares the following cosmic catastrophes that could destroy or wipe out the planet Earth:

  •  The Strike Of An Asteroid

Asteroids are also referred to as minor planets of the inner Solar System. They have unstable surfaces that are like those of the comets. Scientists discovered that there are millions of asteroids in outer space. They theorize that bigger asteroids are threats to humanity living on planet Earth. Once these massive asteroids hit the Earth, they would trigger fires, tsunamis and other natural catastrophes.

  •  The Solar Flare

The Sun generates powerful magnetic fields that create sunspots, which at times massive than Earth and the solar wind, which is a stream of particles and radiation. These can trigger amazing Northern Lights and Southern Lights. On the other hand, they also pose threats such as causing power outages, no electricity, heating and air conditioning that may affect the food and medicines badly.

  •  The End Of Life Of The Sun

According to some theories, the Sun will end its life in about 7.72 billion years. AS the Sun ages, it will become cooler and larger. It will also generate solar wind that might affect the planet Earth. This will make the Earth twist into the outer layers of the Sun and melt away forever in about 7.59 billion years.

  •  Local Gamma Ray Burst

The outbursts of energy known as gamma ray burst are powerful that could emit extreme radiation. This could destroy the ozone layer on the planet Earth that may leave life harmful to the Sun's harsh UV radiation.

Tagscosmic disasters, Sun, Earth, Asteroid, Solar Flare, sunspots, local gamma ray burst

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Curiosity Rover Spotted A Mars' Rock That May Be A Meteorite

Three New Gas Giant Exoplanets Discovered

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veter...

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Universe Contains 2 Trillion Galaxies, A New Study Reveals

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

A Mock Journey To Mars

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
Studying

This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
Thomas Pesquet

Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed
Wolf 1061c

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  2. Astronomers Prove Humans Are Made Of Stardust
  3. Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Bogoslof Volcano Eruption Produces 31,000 ft Ash Clouds; Future Eruptions Can Reshape The Whole Island
  3. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  4. Cause Of Death: Bleaching; 70% Of Japan's Coral Reef Is Found Dead, Survey Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Caspian Tigers

Extinct Massive Caspian Tigers To Be 'Brought Back To Life'
Solar Flare

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger
ISRO

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
Laser Light Show

Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
Real Time Analytics