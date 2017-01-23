Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger

Humanity is endangered when the planet Earth is hit by cosmic catastrophes.



The planet Earth could be subject to cosmic catastrophes there in the outer space. This makes the safety of humanity be jeopardized, too, in case the Earth is hit with such a cosmic disaster.

The fate of the planet Earth relies on the Supreme Being whether it will be hit by any cosmic catastrophes or not. Meanwhile, The Independent shares the following cosmic catastrophes that could destroy or wipe out the planet Earth:

The Strike Of An Asteroid

Asteroids are also referred to as minor planets of the inner Solar System. They have unstable surfaces that are like those of the comets. Scientists discovered that there are millions of asteroids in outer space. They theorize that bigger asteroids are threats to humanity living on planet Earth. Once these massive asteroids hit the Earth, they would trigger fires, tsunamis and other natural catastrophes.

The Solar Flare

The Sun generates powerful magnetic fields that create sunspots, which at times massive than Earth and the solar wind, which is a stream of particles and radiation. These can trigger amazing Northern Lights and Southern Lights. On the other hand, they also pose threats such as causing power outages, no electricity, heating and air conditioning that may affect the food and medicines badly.

The End Of Life Of The Sun

According to some theories, the Sun will end its life in about 7.72 billion years. AS the Sun ages, it will become cooler and larger. It will also generate solar wind that might affect the planet Earth. This will make the Earth twist into the outer layers of the Sun and melt away forever in about 7.59 billion years.

Local Gamma Ray Burst

The outbursts of energy known as gamma ray burst are powerful that could emit extreme radiation. This could destroy the ozone layer on the planet Earth that may leave life harmful to the Sun's harsh UV radiation.

