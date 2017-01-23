Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Massive Crack In Antarctica’s Ice Shelf Grows By An Alarming 10 Kilometers Since January 1

Sam D
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 04:30 AM EST
Larsen C Ice Shelf Rift
A huge rift in the Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica is growing at an alarming rate.
(Photo : TomoNews US/YouTube screenshot)

A rift in Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf has reportedly grown by 10 km since Jan. 1, 2017. Furthermore, the giant crack in the ice shelf is continuing to spread at an alarming rate and could cast off a record breaking iceberg a big as Wales or Delaware.

According to a BBC report, only a 20-kilometer block of ice now connects the probable iceberg to its parent shelf. In fact, a team of researchers that has been closely monitoring the 350-meter-thick Larsen C ice shelf in West Antarctica as part of Project MIDAS, using computer simulations, data gathered on-site and imagery from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 radar satellite, has warned of an impending break.

"After a few months of steady, incremental advance since the last event, the rift grew suddenly by a further 18 km during the second half of December 2016. Only a final 20 km of ice now connects an iceberg one quarter the size of Wales to its parent ice shelf," the researchers have stated. The research team has also added that when the glacier actually breaks away, the ice shelf will lose approximately 10 percent of its mass, which will eventually change the Antarctic Peninsula's landscape.

According to Washington Post, Paul Holland of the British Antarctic Survey has previously stated that if the Larsen C Ice Shelf collapses in the next 100 years, then it would lead to a much faster rate of sea level rise. Other suggestions based on various estimates imply that if the Larsen C Ice Shelf were to disintegrate completely, then sea levels could rise by 10 cm, because it would not protect the ground ice from melting, which actually leads to sea level rises more than the melting of glaciers.

Incidentally, according to Project MIDAS, the increasing crack in the Larsen B Ice Shelf is not directly caused by climate change but rather is an inevitable part of Antarctica's geography. However, global warming may have increased the speed at which the rift is spreading.

TagsAntarctica, Larsen C Ice Shelf, Climate Change, global warming

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Explains Sea Ice Increase In Antarctica, Melts In Arctic

Antarctica Defies Global Warming That Is Melting Arctic, Discover How

Prehistoric Warm Periods Can Help Predict Future Climate Change

Remote Antarctica Site Can Help Unravel Mystery Of The Universe’s Origin

Mysterious Pyramid Structure Found In The Antarctic: Are Aliens Hiding Here? [Vi...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

A Mock Journey To Mars

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
Studying

This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
Thomas Pesquet

Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed
Wolf 1061c

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  2. Astronomers Prove Humans Are Made Of Stardust
  3. Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Bogoslof Volcano Eruption Produces 31,000 ft Ash Clouds; Future Eruptions Can Reshape The Whole Island
  3. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  4. Cause Of Death: Bleaching; 70% Of Japan's Coral Reef Is Found Dead, Survey Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Caspian Tigers

Extinct Massive Caspian Tigers To Be 'Brought Back To Life'
Solar Flare

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger
ISRO

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
Laser Light Show

Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
Real Time Analytics