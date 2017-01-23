Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Sam D
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 04:20 AM EST
Wolf 1061c
Exoplanet Wolf 1061c can be suitable for hosting life.
(Photo : Science Channel/YouTube screenshot)

An extrasolar planet called Wolf 1061c could be habitable in the future as per astronomer Stephen Kane from San Francisco State University. Kane's research was focused on looking for habitable zones, where liquid water could exist on the surface of a planet.

During the research for Characterization of the Wolf 1061 Planetary System, Kane and his team studied the habitable zone of a planetary system called Wolf 1061 located 14 lightyears away. Incidentally, during the hunt for planets that can host life, astronomers look for a planet with properties similar to the Earth.

"The Wolf 1061 system is important because it is so close and that gives other opportunities to do follow-up studies to see if it does indeed have life," Kane said, according to SF State News. "Simply put, the planet cannot be too close or too far from its parent star. A planet that is too close would be too hot like Earth's twin Venus. If it is too far, it may be too cold and any water would freeze, which is what happens on Mars." Among the three known planets in the Wolf 1061 system, the research team has found a rocky world called Wolf 1061c located entirely within the host star's habitable zone.

The observations that the research team has made about Wolf 1061c include finding out that the planet's orbit changes at a much faster rate than the Earth's, implying chaotic climate conditions. Furthermore, the planet's atmosphere has more similarities with Venus because Wolf 1061c is closer to its star than Earth is to the Sun.

According to Kane, Wolf 1061c can support life under one possibility that the short time scales over which Wolf 1061c's orbit changes could be enough that it could actually cool the exoplanet. At the moment, the research team is conducting further study to have a clearer understanding about what is happening on the surface of the planet.

TagsWolf 1061c, Exoplanet, Habitable planet

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Humans Need To Leave Earth Or We Will Die, Stephen Hawking Warns

NASA’s K2 Mission Discovers 104 New Worlds, 4 Can Host Alien Life

Diamond Planets Hosted First Life In The Universe

Planet Located 1200 Light Years Away From Earth Could Harbor Life

Jupiter's Moon Europa Could Sustain Life, Chemical Composition May Be Earth Like

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

A Mock Journey To Mars

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
Studying

This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
Thomas Pesquet

Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed
Wolf 1061c

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  2. Astronomers Prove Humans Are Made Of Stardust
  3. Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Bogoslof Volcano Eruption Produces 31,000 ft Ash Clouds; Future Eruptions Can Reshape The Whole Island
  3. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  4. Cause Of Death: Bleaching; 70% Of Japan's Coral Reef Is Found Dead, Survey Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Caspian Tigers

Extinct Massive Caspian Tigers To Be 'Brought Back To Life'
Solar Flare

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger
ISRO

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
Laser Light Show

Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
Real Time Analytics