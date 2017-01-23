Venus Aliens Conspiracy Theory: There Is Something In The Clouds

The surface temperature of the planet is inhabitable. But what about its clouds?

Venus has always been ignored in alien research because of its extremely hot surface temperatures, which is nearly 462 degree Celsius and the lack of water. However, in the light of new evidence, conspiracy theorists as well as scientists consider the possibility of existence of alien life on Venus. The Venus aliens conspiracy theory proposes the presence of alien life forms in its clouds.

Tyler Glockner, UFO hunter and founder of Secure Team 10, recently uploaded a video recording from Venus, which shows "a gigantic curving band moving through the acidic atmosphere which engulfs the planet," Daily Star reported.

He pointed out that something so massive in form had never been observed by scientists. "Maybe this is something else all together. Some sort of massive structure hidden in the clouds. Or possibly a grouping of something. All coming together to form this giant band," Glockner said.

Though scientists believe it to be a "gravity wave" that is nothing but "ripples through clouds of water and ice, which occur when warm air rises and falls."

Glockner refuses to believe the explanation given by scientists and argues that gravity waves last only for a few days at maximum. However, the observed sweeping band on Venus is permanent in nature.

In yet another study done by NASA scientists, ultraviolet light absorbing dark streaks were observed amidst the thick sulfuric acid-laden clouds present in the Venus' atmosphere. Scientists believe that these streaks may be the house of microbial life forms, according to Express.

Though this is just an educated guess, NASA is gearing up to test this hypothesis. It has already started planning with Russia, to jointly launch the Venera-D mission in the 2020s, so that firm scientific evidence can be collected that may either prove or disprove the Venus aliens conspiracy theory.

Sanjay Limaye, atmospheric scientist at University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a former leader of NASA's Venus Exploration Analysis Group (VEXAG), said, "It [alien life] is a possibility we can't overlook. I cannot say that there is microbial life in Venus' clouds. But that doesn't mean it's not there, either. The only way to learn is to go there and sample the atmosphere."

