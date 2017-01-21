Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel Mars UFO sighting Galaxies

Bogoslof Volcano Eruption Produces 31,000 ft Ash Clouds; Future Eruptions Can Reshape The Whole Island

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 21, 2017 04:35 AM EST
Alaska Volcano Blows Ash
Scientist mentioned that if the volcanic activity continues, the ash clouds can travel further.
(Photo : Come Visit Waikiki/YouTube screenshot)

Since the recent explosion that happened on Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. of the Bogoslof Volcano, the Alaska Volcano Observatory says that it had already recorded about 20 explosives.

Bogoslof's recent explosion that happened on Wednesday sent up an ash cloud about 31,000 feet high. It prompted the ninth red aviation warning of AVO that it had issued for the volcano since December, according to WHIO.

Thus, the geophysicist at AVO, Dave Schneider, said that the eruption last Wednesday was preceded by a series of smaller events previously in the week. He added that, "It's safe to say the explosive activity has been variable. This was one of the larger events over the past few weeks."

According to Schneider, the ash cloud is not the highest that the volcano had produced during its eruption. As it is, some of the previous ash clouds measures up to 35,000 feet. Thus, the differences could happen due to the atmospheric conditions than the explosion itself.

However, KTUU.com reported that the ash clouds do pose some threats to the nearby boats and air traffic. But the wind forecast revealed that the fallout is unlikely not to affect the Dutch Harbor and Unalaska. Schneider added that, "So far we've been lucky. The clouds have been moving the ash mostly into the Bering Sea, not Unalaska or Dutch Harbor."

As follows, Schneider mentioned that if the long-running eruptions continue, it would be difficult to predict when the volcano will finally settle down. The eruptions of Bogoslof have already lasted for weeks and sometimes even months. Also, due to the volcanic activity, it has completely reshaped the coastline of the island. It is a process that would continue to take place.

Schneider shared that, "We had new data showing that the coastline continues to evolve and that was from before the event today. So we'll see what happens after this one."

Schneider suggests that the scientists are looking into the possibility that the vent of the volcano that is currently located underwater, might eventually separate from the ocean during this eruption. If that happens, the ash clouds from the future events tend to travel further.

