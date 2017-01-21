PETA Urges Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey To Retire Circus Animals To Credible Sanctuaries

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will have its final show in May.

(Photo : Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus/YouTube screenshot)

After years of protests, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are urging the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus to entrust its retired circus animals to accredited sanctuaries.

People reported that the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will have its final show on May 21, 2017 in New York. Feld Entertainment, the company that has been running the iconic animal show for 50 years, announced last week that the 146-year-old circus is closing.

"We are grateful to the hundreds of millions of fans who have experienced Ringling Bros. over the years. Between now and May, we will give them one last chance to experience the joy and wonder of Ringling Bros," said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment in a company statement.

Following this announcement, the animal rights group PETA raised its concerns on the future of the circus animals. Elephants, lions, tigers, camels and other performing species had spent most of their lives living in cages and in chains under strict, often painful supervision of trainers in command.

"PETA wants these animals to be placed in reputable sanctuaries where their specific species needs will be met," Rachel Mathews, a lawyer and the Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement for PETA, told the magazine. "These sanctuaries exist to provide a place for retirement for the animals used in animal exploitation."

Retired circus animals have been previously forwarded to recognized sanctuaries like The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee and PAWS in California. According to Matthews, these endorsed animal reserves could enable the species to roam around, socialize with other animals and provide enriching activities that would rehabilitate them from the physical and psychological injuries brought by the straining circus life.

Just like the fate of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, along with SeaWorld, animal rights groups are still determined to continue their fight to put an end to the entire business that exploits animals for entertainment.

