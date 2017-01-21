Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel Mars UFO sighting Galaxies

Why Military Is Studying UFOs And Aliens, Not Scientists?

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 21, 2017 03:20 AM EST
CIA declassified files reveal the never known facts about aliens.
(Photo : FindingUFO/YouTube screenshot)

The American interest in UFOs and aliens was ignited after Kenneth Arnold, a businessman, spotted a group of nine flying saucers in 1947, near the Mount Rainier, Washington. This not only increased curiosity among the common people but also among science peers, who initiated many scientific researches and exploration projects to find out the reality regarding the existence of aliens.

However, the academic interest in UFOs across America declined significantly, following the report submitted by the Condon Committee. The committee was established and funded by the U.S. Air Force for studying UFOs and alien existence.

The detailed information about this was divulged after CIA declassified 930,000 documents, which contain top secret information about investigations of UFO sightings, The Sun reported. Since 1947, 1,500 cases of UFO sightings have been reported, out of which 20 percent still remains unexplained.

After the World War II, the number of UFO sightings abruptly increased. To conduct an in-depth investigation about the same, the U.S. Air Force formed expert committees, out of which the Condon Committee that was set up in 1966 is the most well-known.

The Condon Committee was led by Dr. Edward Condon, from the University of Colorado. The committee investigated the materials gathered by the Project Blue Book, a previous UFO investigation project.

The committee reviewed 59 cases of UFO sightings in total and released its report as a file named Scientific Study of Unidentified Flying Objects commonly known as the Condon Report.

The conclusion of the report stated that, "There was no evidence of anything exceptionally abnormal in these reports, and UFO sightings did not warrant further investigation."

Inverse reported that the scientific acceptance and credibility of the Condon Report was very high in the 1960s. Even other experts and newspapers seemed to agree with the report, as the investigation was said to be completely scientifically driven.

The non-fidelity of UFOs, as suggested by the Condon Report, led to the shutdown of the Project Blue Book, and gradually, scientists as well gave up on their research projects pertaining to UFOs and aliens.

Conspiracy theorists believe that although the government seemed to have deterred from UFO research, the military secretly started collecting crashed UFOs and dead aliens and is studying them.

UFO sighting, Alien, US Air Force

