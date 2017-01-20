Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station florida Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 05:33 AM EST
Galaxies And Dark Matter
Mystery behind deaths of galaxies explained.
(Photo : Star Staff/YouTube screenshot)

Space investigators have finally solved the mystery behind the vicious deaths of galaxies, and the galactic police just cannot seem to do anything about it.

Gizmodo reported that a phenomenon called ram-pressure stripping is the culprit behind the countless galactic deaths. This occurs when a galaxy's gas is stripped away, leaving insufficient material for new star births, giving the astronomical cluster an early end.

This was discovered by a team of global scientists at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) with the use of Sloan Digital Sky and Arecibo Legacy Fast (ALFA) surveys, which compiled large studies of 11,000 galaxies across the vast universe.

Toby Brown, who led the study, said that galaxies are located within clouds of dark matter called dark matter halos. This unknown dark energy comprises 68 percent of the universe, only leaving 5 percent to ordinary matter and 27 percent to other invisible accounted objects.

"During their lifetimes, galaxies can inhabit halos of different sizes, ranging from masses typical of our own Milky Way to halos thousands of times more massive," explained Brown, a PhD candidate at ICRAR and Swinburne University of Technology, in the ICRAR press release. "As galaxies fall through these larger halos, the superheated intergalactic plasma between them removes their gas in a fast-acting process called ram-pressure stripping."

"We've found this removal of gas by stripping is potentially the dominant way galaxies are quenched by their surrounds, meaning their gas is removed and star formation shuts down," he added.

Meanwhile, another gas-consuming phenomenon called strangulation also causes galaxies to starve to death. This is when a star-formation process requires more gas than what is available.

This study, titled Cold gas stripping in satellite galaxies: from pairs to clusters, was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on Jan. 17.

TagsGalaxy, Galaxy deaths, Galaxies, Dark Matter, Dark Matter Halo, ICRAR

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas...

ISS News: Skywatcher Captures Space Lab Over Vienna; NASA Astronauts Embark Spac...

Black Holes Are Up Next For NASA's Explorers Program Missions

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Galaxies And Dark Matter

Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
Diverse Terrain Types on Mount Sharp, Mars

Curiosity Rover Spotted A Mars' Rock That May Be A Meteorite
NASA-Roscosmos Partnership

Are Russians Charging NASA Overpriced Spacecraft Seats?
Fairy Circles

The Mysterious 'Fairy Circles' In South Africa Finally Explained?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  2. A Group Of Stranded 'False Killer Whales' Was Found; Death Of The Animals Is Quite Devastating (Video)
  3. Venus Gravity Wave Discovered, The Largest Ever Observed In The Solar System
  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. New Theory Suggests Earth Might Disappear and Reappear Before It Evolves
  3. China Tries To Cover Up The Country's Smog Issue? Critics Think So
  4. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Baryonic Asymmetry

Researchers Dig Deeper On Why The Universe Is Made Up Of Matter; New Tool Is Used
Tanning Beds And Skin Cancer

Tanning Beds And Skin Cancer; The Perks And Perils Of Getting Perfectly Tanned Skin In Minutes
Galaxy: Exploring The Milky Way

Milky Way And Andromeda: An Inevitable End
American Express Hawks Island

World's First Floating City To Be Built In French Polynesia Unveiled
Real Time Analytics