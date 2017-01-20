Are Russians Charging NASA Overpriced Spacecraft Seats?

The Soyuz TMA-19M rocket with Expedition 46 Soyuz Commander Yuri Malenchenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Tim Kopra of NASA, and Flight Engineer Tim Peake of ESA (European Space Agency) launches into space from Baikonur cosmodrome on Dec. 15, 2015 in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Soyuz TMA-19M is carrying crew members Soyuz Commander Yuri Malenchenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Tim Kopra of NASA, and Flight Engineer Tim Peake of ESA (European Space Agency) to the International Space Station for a six-month mission, as part of Expedition 46.

(Photo : NASA/Joel Kowsky/Getty Images)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is looking at spending more than they expected on Russia's Soyuz seats.

Business Insider reported that Roscosmos has taken advantage of its spaceflight monopoly and is charging NASA $81 million per seat aboard its Soyuz spacecraft for 2018.

This came after the retirement of NASA's last space shuttle in 2011 and the delay of its commercial partners SpaceX and Boeing's rockets and spaceships, as reported by the September 2016 audit of NASA's Office of Inspector General (OIG).

"Given the delays in initiating a U.S. capacity to transport crew to the ISS, NASA has extended its contract with the Russian Space Agency for astronaut transportation through 2018 at an additional cost of $490 million," the OIG report stated. "If the Commercial Crew Program experiences additional delays, NASA may need to buy additional seats from Russia to ensure a continued U.S. presence on the ISS."

Previously, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, only charged NASA $21.8 million per seat. But due to the lack of other options, NASA has to settle with the 372 percent price increase to launch its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for the next three years. This is for NASA to make the most of its $75 billion investment on the ISS before its contract ends in 2024.

The American space agency proposed a purchase of a total of five Soyuz seats through Boeing: one in 2017, another one in 2018 and three in 2019, noting that it "will ensure it receives a fair and reasonable price for the transportation services from Boeing before a contract is awarded."

"It's a good value for NASA and the taxpayer," said Boeing Vice President and General Manager of Space Exploration John Elbon in an interview with Space News. "We wouldn't ask them to pay more than they would have been paying before."

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news