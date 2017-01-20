Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Israel air pollution

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Are Russians Charging NASA Overpriced Spacecraft Seats?

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 03:53 AM EST
NASA-Roscosmos Partnership
The Soyuz TMA-19M rocket with Expedition 46 Soyuz Commander Yuri Malenchenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Tim Kopra of NASA, and Flight Engineer Tim Peake of ESA (European Space Agency) launches into space from Baikonur cosmodrome on Dec. 15, 2015 in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Soyuz TMA-19M is carrying crew members Soyuz Commander Yuri Malenchenko of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), Flight Engineer Tim Kopra of NASA, and Flight Engineer Tim Peake of ESA (European Space Agency) to the International Space Station for a six-month mission, as part of Expedition 46.
(Photo : NASA/Joel Kowsky/Getty Images)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is looking at spending more than they expected on Russia's Soyuz seats.

Business Insider reported that Roscosmos has taken advantage of its spaceflight monopoly and is charging NASA $81 million per seat aboard its Soyuz spacecraft for 2018.

This came after the retirement of NASA's last space shuttle in 2011 and the delay of its commercial partners SpaceX and Boeing's rockets and spaceships, as reported by the September 2016 audit of NASA's Office of Inspector General (OIG).

"Given the delays in initiating a U.S. capacity to transport crew to the ISS, NASA has extended its contract with the Russian Space Agency for astronaut transportation through 2018 at an additional cost of $490 million," the OIG report stated. "If the Commercial Crew Program experiences additional delays, NASA may need to buy additional seats from Russia to ensure a continued U.S. presence on the ISS."

Previously, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, only charged NASA $21.8 million per seat. But due to the lack of other options, NASA has to settle with the 372 percent price increase to launch its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for the next three years. This is for NASA to make the most of its $75 billion investment on the ISS before its contract ends in 2024.

The American space agency proposed a purchase of a total of five Soyuz seats through Boeing: one in 2017, another one in 2018 and three in 2019, noting that it "will ensure it receives a fair and reasonable price for the transportation services from Boeing before a contract is awarded."

"It's a good value for NASA and the taxpayer," said Boeing Vice President and General Manager of Space Exploration John Elbon in an interview with Space News. "We wouldn't ask them to pay more than they would have been paying before."

TagsNASA, Roscosmos, Russia

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Not So 'Hidden Figures': NASA's First Female African-American Astronaut To Join ...

ISS News: Skywatcher Captures Space Lab Over Vienna; NASA Astronauts Embark Spac...

NASA's Untold Story Revealed In 'Hidden Figures'

Black Holes Are Up Next For NASA's Explorers Program Missions

Godspeed Eugene Cernan: Last Man To Walk On The Moon Dies At 82

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
Graduates

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Trials In Liberia

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway
The Sun

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  3. China Tries To Cover Up The Country's Smog Issue? Critics Think So
  1. The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. Venus Gravity Wave Discovered, The Largest Ever Observed In The Solar System
  4. A Group Of Stranded 'False Killer Whales' Was Found; Death Of The Animals Is Quite Devastating (Video)
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hair Salon

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find
European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veteran, Releases Selfie Photos
Alligator

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)
SpaceX

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port
Real Time Analytics