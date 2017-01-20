A Group Of Stranded 'False Killer Whales' Was Found; Death Of The Animals Is Quite Devastating (Video)

95 false killer whales are reported to be stranded; however, 82 of the said animals are already dead.

A group of 95 false killer whales has stranded themselves on a remote coast at Florida's Everglades National Park. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, at least 82 of the animals have died. Scientists are now trying to figure out what have caused the whales to get themselves stranded.

A marine biologist at NOAA, Erin Fougères, said that, "This is the largest mass stranding ever for this species in the United States. Also, one of the largest mass stranding we've ever had in the southeast."

NPR reported that through Facebook live video with the Weather Channel on Wednesday, Fougères said the tragic event was first reported on Saturday. Rescue efforts were made but of a minimal success. Thus, the remote location along Hog Key in the Everglades is quite difficult for the biologists to reach also because of the dense mangroves.

The scientists are now hoping to shed some light on what was the cause of the stranding. They have taken some of the tissue samples from the dead whales to investigate.

According to NOAA, this type of animals is known to live in groups. Also, they are known to "strand" in large groups as well.

Fougères said in the Weather Channel video that the strong bonds between the whales may have contributed to the large number that was stranded. "They live in kind of a constant social group, so when one or two individuals become sick, it's thought that when they head towards shore the rest of the group will follow because they are so closely knit. We don't know that that's what happened in this particular situation but it is one of the common theories that is considered when there is a mass stranding of animals."

However, the "stranding" that happened is not yet explained. "Of the 62 'unusual mortality events' tracked by NOAA since 1991, causes have been found for just 30, ranging from toxic algal blooms to run-ins with humans, such as collisions with shipping vessels," according to National Geographic.

