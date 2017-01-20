Area 51 Is Not Where Aliens In America Are Kept; Jan Harzan Reveals The Real Secret Alien Base

CIA and the U.S. military have their own UFOs.

The survival of aliens and military application of alien technology have been the issue of discussion ever since the legendary Roswell UFO crashed in July 1947. Conspiracy theorists claim that the U.S. government has been secretly collecting and storing crashed flying saucers and even aliens (dead or alive) in the mysterious Area 51. Though the U.S. government has always declined any such reports, alien hunters say different.

Andre Milne, founder of the defence technology firm Unicorn Aerospace, announced that Area 51 is used for testing of alien technology and its application for the development of highly advanced flying technology for military purposes.

Jan Harzan, Executive Director of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), agrees with Milne's statement about Area 51. Harzan informed that the UFOs and aliens are rather stored in a secret underground facility, which was specifically built at the base of the Papoose Mountains, in Lincoln County, Nevada, Express reported.

"Area 51 is a top-secret airbase for the CIA and military to test super-secret aircraft years ahead of what the general public is aware of. As best we know, there are no UFOs or aliens at Area 51," Jan Harzan said.

Jan Harzan himself has witnessed alien activity when he was a boy, and since then he started investigating the facts and myths related to UFOs and aliens. He is well-known across the world as the representative of the famous television series on aliens viz. Area 51, possible reverse engineering of UFOs and Hangar 1 television series by History Channel.

In an interview, Jan Harzan explained that, based on insider information, the analysis of retrieved spacecraft and dead aliens occurs in the Tonopah Test Range called S4. Thus, technically, when the President of America and/or other government officials claim that Area 51 does not have any UFOs or aliens, they are true, because really, they are at the S4 base, according to Forbes.

MUFON has more than 100,000 alien files, most of which are UFO sightings. Jan Harzan said that since the U.S. government is using alien technology to develop new aircraft designs, "I am certain that at least 5-10%, maybe more, of what is being reported to us could, in fact, be top-secret U.S. aircraft built for the CIA and/or military."

Jan Harzan also mentioned that alien spacecraft can be easily differentiated from their human-made models. "Our craft are very angular looking, with external plumbing, seams and protrusions on the body of the craft," he said.

