Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Israel air pollution

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Area 51 Is Not Where Aliens In America Are Kept; Jan Harzan Reveals The Real Secret Alien Base

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Area 51
CIA and the U.S. military have their own UFOs.
(Photo : STARS ENTERTAINMENT/YouTube screenshot)

The survival of aliens and military application of alien technology have been the issue of discussion ever since the legendary Roswell UFO crashed in July 1947. Conspiracy theorists claim that the U.S. government has been secretly collecting and storing crashed flying saucers and even aliens (dead or alive) in the mysterious Area 51. Though the U.S. government has always declined any such reports, alien hunters say different.

Andre Milne, founder of the defence technology firm Unicorn Aerospace, announced that Area 51 is used for testing of alien technology and its application for the development of highly advanced flying technology for military purposes.

Jan Harzan, Executive Director of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), agrees with Milne's statement about Area 51. Harzan informed that the UFOs and aliens are rather stored in a secret underground facility, which was specifically built at the base of the Papoose Mountains, in Lincoln County, Nevada, Express reported.

"Area 51 is a top-secret airbase for the CIA and military to test super-secret aircraft years ahead of what the general public is aware of. As best we know, there are no UFOs or aliens at Area 51," Jan Harzan said.

Jan Harzan himself has witnessed alien activity when he was a boy, and since then he started investigating the facts and myths related to UFOs and aliens. He is well-known across the world as the representative of the famous television series on aliens viz. Area 51, possible reverse engineering of UFOs and Hangar 1 television series by History Channel.

In an interview, Jan Harzan explained that, based on insider information, the analysis of retrieved spacecraft and dead aliens occurs in the Tonopah Test Range called S4. Thus, technically, when the President of America and/or other government officials claim that Area 51 does not have any UFOs or aliens, they are true, because really, they are at the S4 base, according to Forbes.

MUFON has more than 100,000 alien files, most of which are UFO sightings. Jan Harzan said that since the U.S. government is using alien technology to develop new aircraft designs, "I am certain that at least 5-10%, maybe more, of what is being reported to us could, in fact, be top-secret U.S. aircraft built for the CIA and/or military."

Jan Harzan also mentioned that alien spacecraft can be easily differentiated from their human-made models. "Our craft are very angular looking, with external plumbing, seams and protrusions on the body of the craft," he said.

TagsArea 51, UFO sighting, UFOs, Aliens, Alien hunters, Jan Harzan

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Did You See That? Why Are They Trying To Hide The Existence Of Aliens From Peopl...

Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified

Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep...

Aliens Are Real Or Not: People Will Find Out Soon, Thanks To The Telescope Micro...

USAF And UFOs Have Joined Forces; USAF Acquired Alien UFO Technology, According ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
Graduates

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Trials In Liberia

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway
The Sun

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  3. China Tries To Cover Up The Country's Smog Issue? Critics Think So
  1. The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. Venus Gravity Wave Discovered, The Largest Ever Observed In The Solar System
  4. A Group Of Stranded 'False Killer Whales' Was Found; Death Of The Animals Is Quite Devastating (Video)
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hair Salon

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find
European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veteran, Releases Selfie Photos
Alligator

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)
SpaceX

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port
Real Time Analytics