World's First Floating City To Be Built In French Polynesia Unveiled

The plans for the world's first floating city are being developed and will start construction in 2019 in French Polynesia.

The incredible plans of the world's first floating city are now unveiled and its construction will start in 2019 in French Polynesia in the middle of Pacific Ocean. The French Polynesian government has just signed an agreement with the U.S. developer, the Seasteading Institute, for the approval of its proposed construction last Friday.

The Seasteading Institute, a firm that develops concepts for floating cities for the past five years, announced on Monday that the French Polynesian government has officially signed an agreement to develop legislation for the Floating Island Project with the Seasteading Institute. It further stated that the project is intended to address rising sea levels, as well as to promote technological and economic growth.

French Polynesia is also referred to as an overseas country. It is comprised of 118 islands and stretching over an expanse of over 2,000 kilometers in the South Pacific Ocean. It has a total land area of 4,187 square kilometers. French Polynesia is threatened by the rising of sea levels. With this, the local government decided to protect its citizens to the actual floating city.

Randolph Hencken, the Seasteading executive director, said that the plan would not only save locals from islands like Tahiti, which is the most populous island in the French Polynesian collective, from having to flee their sinking homes in the coming decades. He further said that the proposed floating city would also offer a unique tourist experience to help bolster them economically.

The French Polynesian minister, Jean-Christophe Bouissou, signed the agreement, which specifies that the plans of the floating city are to be completed this year and will be incorporated into draft legislation. Once it passed by the end of 2018, the construction will begin in 2019, according to Science Alert.

