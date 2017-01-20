Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Israel air pollution

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

World's First Floating City To Be Built In French Polynesia Unveiled

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 03:20 AM EST
American Express Hawks Island
The plans for the world's first floating city are being developed and will start construction in 2019 in French Polynesia. (Image for representation only. Please see actual plans below.)
(Photo : Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

The incredible plans of the world's first floating city are now unveiled and its construction will start in 2019 in French Polynesia in the middle of Pacific Ocean. The French Polynesian government has just signed an agreement with the U.S. developer, the Seasteading Institute, for the approval of its proposed construction last Friday.

The Seasteading Institute, a firm that develops concepts for floating cities for the past five years, announced on Monday that the French Polynesian government has officially signed an agreement to develop legislation for the Floating Island Project with the Seasteading Institute. It further stated that the project is intended to address rising sea levels, as well as to promote technological and economic growth.

French Polynesia is also referred to as an overseas country. It is comprised of 118 islands and stretching over an expanse of over 2,000 kilometers in the South Pacific Ocean. It has a total land area of 4,187 square kilometers. French Polynesia is threatened by the rising of sea levels. With this, the local government decided to protect its citizens to the actual floating city.

Randolph Hencken, the Seasteading executive director, said that the plan would not only save locals from islands like Tahiti, which is the most populous island in the French Polynesian collective, from having to flee their sinking homes in the coming decades. He further said that the proposed floating city would also offer a unique tourist experience to help bolster them economically.

The French Polynesian minister, Jean-Christophe Bouissou, signed the agreement, which specifies that the plans of the floating city are to be completed this year and will be incorporated into draft legislation. Once it passed by the end of 2018, the construction will begin in 2019, according to Science Alert. 

Tagsworld's first floating city, French polynesia, Pacific Ocean, Seasteading Institute

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Battery Contains 'Fire Extinguisher' Discovered

The Future Of Architecture: The First Ever 3-Mile-High Skyscraper To Be Built Wi...

Energy Observer: Zero-Emission Boat Will Start A 6-Year Trip Around The World

US Military Launches 103 Micro-Drones From Fighter Jets In California

Strongest, Lightest Material On Earth Discovered, 10 Times Sturdier Than Steel

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
Graduates

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Trials In Liberia

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway
The Sun

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  3. China Tries To Cover Up The Country's Smog Issue? Critics Think So
  1. The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. Venus Gravity Wave Discovered, The Largest Ever Observed In The Solar System
  4. A Group Of Stranded 'False Killer Whales' Was Found; Death Of The Animals Is Quite Devastating (Video)
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hair Salon

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find
European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veteran, Releases Selfie Photos
Alligator

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)
SpaceX

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port
Real Time Analytics