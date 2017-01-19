Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Moon Milky Way

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 05:19 AM EST
Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet
Aryeh Nirenberg captures the stunning Northern Light show on a flight.
(Photo : Aryeh Nirenberg/YouTube screenshot)

A man was not only lucky for getting on a flight all to himself. He also got a wonderful treat of getting a front-row seat to see the Northern Lights at 35,000 feet.

Huffington Post reported that photographer Aryeh Nirenberg spent his New Year's Eve on a solo Delta flight from JFK in New York to KEF in Reykjavik, Iceland. As he enjoyed the leg room and extra seats, the traveler generously gave the window seat to his tripod and camera that was able to capture the stunning aurora borealis at 35,000 feet above Greenland.

"Window seats always win," Nirenberg wrote on his Instagram post. "This a timelapse I captured on my @delta flight from JFK in New York to Reykjavik Iceland on New Years Eve."

Aryeh Nirenberg said he always travels with his Nikon D810 and Nikon 20 mm 1.8 lens for "safety reasons." With the help of an airline blanket, he set up a DIY photography studio on board that recorded a time lapse of the natural spectacle.

The astounding 45-second video was uploaded on YouTube on Sunday, gaining more than 224,000 views and almost 2,000 likes.

And here is Aryeh Nirenberg's tip on chasing the aurora: "It takes a whole lot of patience to see those lights especially with Iceland's stormy weather," he said. "One night I had to wait until 4am until the snow stopped and the auroras showed up."

Predicting the aurora activity is extremely difficult for aurora hunters.

According to The Aurora Zone, the light show is prevalent during the solar maximum, which already reached its peak in 2014 within an 11-year cycle. However, the light show can still be witnessed above the aurora oval when in luck.

The best places to see the aurora borealis are in the northern parts of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greenland and Canada.

Meanwhile, the Southern Lights, also known as aurora australis, are best seen in the southern parts of Antarctica, New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Argentina and sometimes South Africa.

