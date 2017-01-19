Bad News For The New Dads: Postpartum Depression Can Also Affect New Fathers, Research Shows

Not only mothers can suffer postpartum depression but also new the fathers.

(Photo : Summit Medical Group/YouTube screenshot)

As many would know, mothers have the tendency to suffer postpartum depression after giving birth. However, a new research suggests that also men can suffer from this type of depression.

A psychiatry professor at the UT Southwestern Medical Canter in Dallas, Dr. Yaprak Harrison, mentioned that, "Dads want to be part of the new-born experience. But, often they feel like they're on the 'outside.' Moms may not always realize they're excluding dad from caring for the baby, and they may fail to realize that he wants time with the little one, too."

Prof. Harrison and his team noted in a new release that their research has revealed that 1 out of 10 men struggles with the postpartum condition after childbirth, which commonly linked with others. Just like the new moms, new dads can also experience mood-altering hormonal changes, according to Health Day.

Some of the symptoms they exhibit are similar to others -- symptoms such as extreme fatigue and changes in eating habits. However, men are less likely to be weepy. Thus, the disorder may look more different in males.

In line with this, the researchers said that men who undergo postpartum depression may need the support coming from the family. Along with it, they also need professional treatment that includes exercises, medication and therapy.

The chief of obstetrics and gynecology at the UT Southwestern University Hospital, Dr. Robyn Horsager-Boehrer, said that, "Some support tips include encouraging the father to be involved with the baby and for the couple to spend time with each other. But also, make sure he knows that postpartum depression is common and is not his fault and that he's not alone."

As follows, the Medical Xpress reported that the study suggested that certain man has the tendency to develop the postpartum depression than others. For some, it includes those who have struggled with depression or have a family history of the said condition, as well as for those who have sleep deprivation and dads who feel distanced from their baby and the mother of their child.

