Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Moon Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 03:16 AM EST
Was There A Lake On Mars?
Curiosity rover captures 'Mud Cracks' on Mars.
(Photo : GeoBeats News/YouTube screenshot)

NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered what looked like drying mud cracks that could possibly prove wetter conditions on Mars.

The Christian Science Monitor reported that the Curiosity rover recently found potential evidence of ancient lakes on Mars. Once proven, the discovery would support what NASA scientists hypothesized about the Red Planet's wetter conditions prior to the long periods of drought.

"The ancient lakes varied in depth and extent over time, and sometimes disappeared," said Curiosity project scientist Ashwin Vasavada from at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Vasavada added that the team had seen "more evidence of dry intervals between what had been mostly a record of long-lived lakes."

According to researchers, the cracked layer of the terrain, which had been covered by sediment prior to erosion, may have been formed billions of years ago.

"It looks like what you'd see beside the road where muddy ground has dried and cracked," said Curiosity science team member Nathan Stein. "Even from a distance, we could see a pattern of four- and five-sided polygons that don't look like fractures we've seen previously with Curiosity."

The recent findings may shed light on Mars' habitability. However, the new data show that the Red Planet continues to go down further on the negative.

The rover travels about 30 feet per hour depending on its power supply as well as the visibility, steepness, slippage and other features of the Martian surface. It has been treading the Red Planet and drilling rocks for geological data since 2012, thus showing signs of malfunction and weariness.

According to NASA, the Curiosity mission was designed for a decade-long probe. However, scientists at Mars Science Laboratory are now hoping it could survive further uphill investigations.

Despite the rover's glitches, investigators still continue to receive more details to provide precise conclusions on the planet's habitability.

TagsNASA, Curiosity Rover, Mars, Mars Curiosity Rover, Red Planet

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Astronomers Prove Humans Are Made Of Stardust

ISS News: Skywatcher Captures Space Lab Over Vienna; NASA Astronauts Embark Spac...

Black Holes Are Up Next For NASA's Explorers Program Missions

Space Collision Or Illusion: NASA Captures Mimas And Saturn's Rings In New Stunn...

What On Earth Is An Earth-Like Planet?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
Graduates

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Trials In Liberia

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway
The Sun

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. Bad News For The New Dads: Postpartum Depression Can Also Affect New Fathers, Research Shows
  3. Smoking Could Kill 8 Million People A Year By 2030, WHO Says
  4. Apocalypse: 500-Year-Old Prophecy By 'Italian Nostradamus' Fulfilled
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hair Salon

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find
European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veteran, Releases Selfie Photos
Alligator

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)
SpaceX

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port
Real Time Analytics